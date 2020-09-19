US representative introduces bill to re-establish ties

Staff writer, with CNA





Legislation introduced on Thursday in the US urged Washington to re-establish formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, and to end its “outdated and counterproductive one China policy.”

US Representative Tom Tiffany said in a press release that the non-binding bill calls on the US administration to support Taiwan’s membership in international organizations and to begin negotiations toward a bilateral trade agreement.

Tiffany said that Taiwan and the US maintained friendly diplomatic relations until then-US president Jimmy Carter cut ties in 1979 and recognized Beijing.

Shortly after that, the US Congress approved the Taiwan Relations Act, which authorized defensive arms sales to Taiwan, Tiffany said.

The relationship was further “upgraded” with the “six assurances” to Taiwan during the administration of former US president Ronald Reagan, Tiffany said.

Tiffany praised the “bold steps” of US President Donald Trump to initiate closer ties with Taiwan, such as approving arms sales and sending Cabinet-level officials to visit.

However, more concrete actions are needed, he said.

“Now is the time for America to stop parroting Beijing’s one China fantasy, and for US policy to reflect the reality that Taiwan is a free, democratic and independent country,” he said.

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday said that Taiwan can contribute more if it is given international space.

Taiwan has been an exemplary member of the “free world” and has always been willing to shoulder responsibility when called upon, Su said, adding that the nation has more to contribute to the world if the international community remains unmoved by Chinese political intervention.

Additional reporting by Peng Wan-hsin