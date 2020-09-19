Cancer deaths cut 4 years of average life expectancy

FOCUS ON PREVENTION: Despite Taiwanese living longer than in previous years, lifestyle habits remain contributing factors to the number of tumors

If deaths caused by malignant tumors were not counted, the average life expectancy of Taiwanese would increase by 3.95 years to 84.81, the Ministry of the Interior said on Wednesday.

Data show that the impact of cancer — the leading cause of death in Taiwan — is still significant, the ministry said.

However, the situation has improved since 2013, when the average lifespan was 4.19 years lower than today, it said.

Eliminating pneumonia — the third-largest cause of death in the country — would increase life expectancy by 1.13 years, it said.

The ministry compiled the data using national statistics on causes of death over the past 10 years.

Cancerous tumors have been the leading cause of death in Taiwan for the past 38 years and the number of deaths from tumors annually has increased over the past decade, it said, adding that in recent years tumors caused at least 27 percent of deaths each year.

Smoking, lifestyle habits, living environment and work-related stress were all likely contributors to the trend, it said.

While cancer’s impact on life expectancy has improved slightly, the impact of pneumonia has worsened, it said.

Average life expectancy in 2013 was increased by 0.79 years when not accounting for pneumonia, and last year the increase was 1.13 years, it said.

More focus on the condition and its prevention is needed to curb the trend, the ministry said.

Cancer affects longevity among men more than among women, and it is the same for accident-related injuries, cerebrovascular diseases, chronic respiratory tract diseases and chronic liver diseases, it said.

Life expectancy among women was more greatly affected by heart disease, pneumonia, diabetes, high blood pressure, and kidney-related conditions, it said.