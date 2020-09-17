Officials from the ministries of transportation and the interior are soon to meet to discuss issues that might arise from a proposed amendment that would eliminate parking spaces for motorcycles on sidewalks nationwide, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said yesterday.
The Ministry of the Interior on Monday announced the proposed amendments to the Notes to the Design Standards of Urban Roads and Accessory Works (市區道路及附屬工程設計標準). The proposal is undergoing a 60-day public review before it takes effect.
It stipulates that the design and planning of main roads in cities should reserve space for sidewalks or walkways, and that local road authorities should not establish parking spaces for motorcycles on sidewalks.
If such a facility is to be established on sidewalks, it must obtain the consent of road authorities, it says.
However, local transportation officials have opposed the proposed amendment, saying that it disregards the parking needs of motorcyclists.
Lin said that sidewalks are designed for pedestrians to walk on safely, adding that the interior ministry revisited road design standards to address the chaos caused by motorcyclists parking their vehicles in designated spaces on sidewalks.
“The amendment involved the Ministry of Transportation and Communications as well as local transportation departments, and we would work with Ministry of the Interior officials to address related issues,” he said.
Elderly people, children and people with disabilities should be able to walk on sidewalks safely, and there should be enough parking spaces for motorcyclists, Lin said.
While Lin agreed that sidewalks should be mainly used by pedestrians, he said his experience as Taichung mayor showed him that such a policy would only succeed if officials simultaneously increase parking spaces for motorcyclists, otherwise it would only make it difficult for police to enforce the law.
The transportation ministry would work with the interior ministry to also amend the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act (道路交通管理處罰條例) and other relevant regulations in accordance with the proposed amendment, Lin added.
