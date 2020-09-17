Minister of Science and Technology Wu Tsung-tsong (吳政忠) yesterday presented VIP membership cards for start-up incubator Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) to 11 entrepreneurs returning from overseas, including YouTube cofounder Steve Chen (陳士駿).
Based at the Taipei Arena, the TTA has offered counseling to more than 400 start-ups since its establishment in June 2018, the Ministry of Science and Technology said.
Taiwan is the world’s safest place amid the COVID-19 pandemic to establish a company, find cofounders or employers and have meetings in person, said Chen, a 42-year-old Taiwanese-American who founded the video-sharing platform with Jawed Karim and Chad Hurley in 2005.
Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Science and Technology
Returning to Taiwan in August last year, Chen said that a common question for him is why there are not more globally successful start-ups in Taiwan if many famous start-ups in Silicon Valley were created by Taiwanese-Americans.
“It is possible to create something here that is on par with the Silicon Valley” and the key is to bring people together, he said.
Physical meetings are important for starting a company, as some innovative ideas were produced from casual get-togethers, he said.
By the end of this year, he and his partners would announce a start-up created in Taiwan, he added.
The government would foster the local start-up industry from four facets: creating talent pools, offering spaces, improving regulations to facilitate talent flow, and bridging international investors and start-ups, Wu said, reiterating the pledges of Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), who visited the TTA last week.
Wu presented VIP membership cards to Chen, Guitar Hero codeveloper Kai Huang (黃中凱), Mochi Media cofounder Jameson Hsu (徐旭明), Race Capital partner Phil Chen (陳信生) and Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment executive vice president Steve Chiang (江詞源).
The other recipients were social networking app Grindr chief technology officer Scott Chen (陳俊仰), photograph rating site Hot or Not cofounder James Hong (洪啟中), blockchain platform ThunderCore chief executive officer Chris Wang (王正文), children’s shoe supplier SpeedSmith cofounder Joseph Hei (黑立行), BE Accelerator executive director Arthur Chen (陳彥諭) and SparkLabs Taipei cofounder Edgar Chiu (邱彥錡).
The cards come with privileges, such as a 50 percent discount on rents, Department of Academia-Industry Collaboration and Science Park Affairs Director-General Chiou Chyou-huey (邱求慧) said, adding that rents at the TTA are similar to those of other spaces in the arena’s vicinity.
In addition to Silicon Valley, the ministry also maintains partnerships with start-up ecosystems in France and the Netherlands, and would continue to expand the TTA’s ties with other European nations, as well as the countries covered by the government’s New Southbound Policy, he added.
‘LOOKED DELICIOUS’: A 51-year-old man accused of starting the gossip said that he was not politically motivated and just wanted to share it with friends A Taichung-based music teacher on Wednesday was questioned for allegedly spreading rumors online that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and other officials at a Cabinet meeting had eaten extravagant lunchboxes that cost nearly NT$7,000 each, the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) said yesterday. The 51-year-old man surnamed Liao (廖) faces charges of contravening the Social Order Maintenance Act (社會秩序維護法) by “spreading rumors in a way that is sufficient to undermine public order and peace,” CIB Seventh Investigation Corps Deputy Captain Hsu Chao-pin (徐釗斌) said. Investigators reviewing social media records to determine where the rumor had started found that Liao’s post on Facebook on Friday
INTIMIDATION: Chinese military maneuvers have mostly led to heightened support for Taiwan’s defense forces, while China appears poised to continue its campaign China’s incessant military activities in and near the Taiwan Strait over the past several months are “greater in meaning than in substance,” and are aimed at polarizing Taiwanese society, a researcher said in a report published on Friday. China has attempted to intimidate Taiwan through military threats, while at the same time calling on Taiwanese and US officials to practice restraint, which is aimed at causing a rift between those who prefer resistance against China and those who prefer peace, said Lee Kuan-cheng (李冠成), a researcher at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research. “China’s goal is to obscure public awareness
Scooter riders should regularly clean their helmets, especially in summer, to prevent dirt and sweat from accumulating and causing scalp problems, such as hair loss and permanent baldness, a dermatologist has warned. Poor hygiene practices by helmet wearers often lead to scalp problems, such as bacterial folliculitis, tinea capitis and seborrheic dermatitis, Lu Pei-hsuan (呂佩璇) at Chang Gung Memorial Hospital said on Aug 31. The first step to maintain good scalp care is proper hair washing, as shampoo residues can easily cause dandruff and itchy scalps, while improper scratching will cause inflammation, Lu said. The best way to wash your hair is to
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said that it would welcome a visit by the Dalai Lama, but that it might be difficult given the COVID-19 pandemic. The Dalai Lama on Sunday said that he is hoping to visit Taiwan next year “if Beijing allows.” He made the comments in India at the end of a three-day televised Buddhism teaching session to a group of Asian followers. Near the end of the lecture, a moderator thanked the exiled spiritual leader for his teaching, while expressing the hope that it would be possible to visit him again soon. The Dalai Lama