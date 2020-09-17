A Marine Corps sergeant who was seriously injured after falling overboard during a military drill in July passed away yesterday after being hospitalized for two months, the Republic of China (ROC) Navy said yesterday.
Sergeant Amale Dwkado, a Paiwan, passed away at 9:40am at Kaohsiung Armed Forces General Hospital’s Zuoying branch, the news release said.
He died of heart failure, the hospital said.
The 34-year-old sergeant had been hospitalized since July 3 when his seven-member team fell into rough seas during a drill in waters off Zuoying’s Taoziyuan (桃子園) beach as they practiced responding to a landing by enemy forces.
Of the seven marines who fell overboard, three were critically injured and another sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Two of those critically hurt, Gunnery Sergeant Chen Chih-jung (陳志榮) and Corporal Tsai Po-yu (蔡博宇), died on July 5. Amale Dwkado remained unconscious throughout his hospitalization, but was taken off life support on July 12.
In its news release, the navy offered condolences over the death of the sergeant, and pledged to posthumously promote him and provide compensation and funeral assistance to his family.
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said that she was deeply saddened by the marine’s death.
Tsai said that she instructed the Ministry of National Defense to provide the serviceman’s family with everything they need, according to Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵).
The Navy Command had said that an investigation showed that the incident was caused by an unexpected wave surge.
