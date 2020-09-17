Ahead of a rumored visit by a senior US official, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) yesterday called on President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration to “let the US understand Taiwanese’s insistence on food safety.”
Speaking at a weekly meeting of the KMT Central Standing Committee in Taipei, Chiang cited media reports as saying that US Undersecretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Keith Krach is to arrive with a delegation to Taiwan today.
“As the main opposition party, we, on the one hand, welcome the undersecretary’s visit, and look forward to the Republic of China and the US continuing to maintain a solid and long-lasting friendship, and transforming that friendship into substantial and reciprocal policies to avoid such a friendship from changing due to changes in circumstances,” he said.
Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times
“On the other, I would like to remind the Democratic Progressive Party [DPP] administration that it should faithfully convey the thoughts of Taiwanese and let the US understand Taiwanese’s insistence on food safety,” he said.
“If the DPP is as close to the US as it claims to be, the DPP should help Taiwanese tell the US their food safety concerns over fully allowing imports of pork with leanness-enhancing agents,” he said. “However, I must also emphasize here that the balance of the trilateral relationship between Taiwan, the US and mainland China is an important key to maintaining national security.”
Following an announcement by Tsai on Aug. 28 that Taiwan would ease restrictions on imports of US pork containing ractopamine and beef from cattle aged 30 months or older, the KMT on Saturday last week launched a nationwide drive to collect signatures for its proposed referendum on food safety.
The proposed referendum reads: “Do you agree that the government should completely ban the importation of meat, offal and related products from pigs that contain leanness-enhancing agents [ractopamine and other beta-agonists]?”
Over the weekend, the KMT collected nearly 20,000 signatures, Chiang said.
At a presidential election debate on Dec. 29 last year, Tsai told People First Party (PFP) Chairman James Soong (宋楚瑜) that she was willing to give an annual “State of the Union” address if invited by the Legislative Yuan, Chiang said.
“We urge Tsai Ing-wen, the current president, not to contradict last year’s Tsai Ing-wen, the presidential candidate,” he said.
Chiang called on Tsai to become the “first president of the Republic of China to deliver a ‘State of the Union’ address at the Legislative Yuan,” and to “bravely accept” lawmakers’ oversight and questions.
In other news, the British Office Taipei is encouraging Taiwanese to purchase British pork products, which do not contain ractopamine because the UK has banned it.
Since allowing British pork into the country two years ago, Taiwan has imported more than ￡10 million (US$13 million) of the products, the office wrote on Facebook yesterday.
Raising hogs in the UK is based on animal welfare and environmental protection standards, with 40 percent of its pigs being raised outdoors and without growth hormones, it added.
British Representative to Taiwan Catherine Nettleton on Monday attended an event in Taipei to promote British pork, it wrote, adding that it was hosted by the British Chamber of Commerce in Taipei and the British Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board.
The event sought to help local supermarket retailers and hotel caterers appreciate the flavor of British pork products in various cuisines, it added.
Additional reporting by Lin Chia-nan
‘LOOKED DELICIOUS’: A 51-year-old man accused of starting the gossip said that he was not politically motivated and just wanted to share it with friends A Taichung-based music teacher on Wednesday was questioned for allegedly spreading rumors online that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and other officials at a Cabinet meeting had eaten extravagant lunchboxes that cost nearly NT$7,000 each, the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) said yesterday. The 51-year-old man surnamed Liao (廖) faces charges of contravening the Social Order Maintenance Act (社會秩序維護法) by “spreading rumors in a way that is sufficient to undermine public order and peace,” CIB Seventh Investigation Corps Deputy Captain Hsu Chao-pin (徐釗斌) said. Investigators reviewing social media records to determine where the rumor had started found that Liao’s post on Facebook on Friday
INTIMIDATION: Chinese military maneuvers have mostly led to heightened support for Taiwan’s defense forces, while China appears poised to continue its campaign China’s incessant military activities in and near the Taiwan Strait over the past several months are “greater in meaning than in substance,” and are aimed at polarizing Taiwanese society, a researcher said in a report published on Friday. China has attempted to intimidate Taiwan through military threats, while at the same time calling on Taiwanese and US officials to practice restraint, which is aimed at causing a rift between those who prefer resistance against China and those who prefer peace, said Lee Kuan-cheng (李冠成), a researcher at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research. “China’s goal is to obscure public awareness
Scooter riders should regularly clean their helmets, especially in summer, to prevent dirt and sweat from accumulating and causing scalp problems, such as hair loss and permanent baldness, a dermatologist has warned. Poor hygiene practices by helmet wearers often lead to scalp problems, such as bacterial folliculitis, tinea capitis and seborrheic dermatitis, Lu Pei-hsuan (呂佩璇) at Chang Gung Memorial Hospital said on Aug 31. The first step to maintain good scalp care is proper hair washing, as shampoo residues can easily cause dandruff and itchy scalps, while improper scratching will cause inflammation, Lu said. The best way to wash your hair is to
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said that it would welcome a visit by the Dalai Lama, but that it might be difficult given the COVID-19 pandemic. The Dalai Lama on Sunday said that he is hoping to visit Taiwan next year “if Beijing allows.” He made the comments in India at the end of a three-day televised Buddhism teaching session to a group of Asian followers. Near the end of the lecture, a moderator thanked the exiled spiritual leader for his teaching, while expressing the hope that it would be possible to visit him again soon. The Dalai Lama