Scores of young artists were honored yesterday as the Association for Education Through Art of the Republic of China held an awards ceremony in Taipei for children whose works were selected for its annual international children’s art exhibition.
The exhibition, the 51st, received more than 50,000 entries from Taiwan, as well as more than 4,000 submissions from 25 countries, the Ministry of Education said.
Eighty-two works were awarded a top prize in the domestic category, and 259 works were awarded a second prize, the ministry said.
Photo: CNA
In the overseas category, 20 gold awards, 30 silver awards and 57 bronze awards were presented, it said.
The award-winning works are to be exhibited at the center’s First and Second Exhibition Halls through Wednesday next week, the ministry said.
The World School Children’s Art Exhibition is the oldest international children’s art exchange event in the world, organizers said at the ceremony, which was held at the National Taiwan Arts Education Center’s Nanhai Theater.
As other nations contemplate whether to reopen schools, or whether to resume classes in person or online, Taiwan is “very blessed” to be able to hold the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Education Tsai Ching-hua (蔡清華) said.
Students from 149 nations have participated in the exhibition since it was first held, he said.
About 40 nations take part each year, he said, adding that one year, children from 71 nations exhibited their works.
This year, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on international postal services, fewer nations participated, he said.
While organizers had planned on exhibiting the children’s artworks in three other nations, due to the pandemic, there is likely to be just one, in Malaysia, he added.
Viewers can see not only a difference in the artists by their ages, but different modes of expression, as well as cultural and environmental factors, he said.
Some of the works by Taiwanese students that were selected include Birthday Party (生日派對) by kindergartner Lin Yu-hsuan (林雨璇); My Favorite Math Class (我最愛的數學課) by second-grader Chen Tzu-yu (陳姿妤); and Ninja Thief (忍者大盜) by fourth-grader Huang Yi-hsiang (黃奕翔).
One of the gold medal winners in the overseas category was Sarah Michelle Ruiz Baca, a 13-year-old Nicaraguan, whose painting is titled History, Culture and Tradition of the City of Leon.
Art education is not about teaching children painting techniques, but about cultivating their imagination and creativity, said the association’s founding chairman, Chen Han-chiang (陳漢強).
‘LOOKED DELICIOUS’: A 51-year-old man accused of starting the gossip said that he was not politically motivated and just wanted to share it with friends A Taichung-based music teacher on Wednesday was questioned for allegedly spreading rumors online that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and other officials at a Cabinet meeting had eaten extravagant lunchboxes that cost nearly NT$7,000 each, the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) said yesterday. The 51-year-old man surnamed Liao (廖) faces charges of contravening the Social Order Maintenance Act (社會秩序維護法) by “spreading rumors in a way that is sufficient to undermine public order and peace,” CIB Seventh Investigation Corps Deputy Captain Hsu Chao-pin (徐釗斌) said. Investigators reviewing social media records to determine where the rumor had started found that Liao’s post on Facebook on Friday
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday approved the resignation of Presidential Office spokesman Ting Yun-kung (丁允恭) following reports about his private life in local media. Ting in a statement earlier in the day said that he had submitted his resignation and it had been accepted by the president. Ting apologized for the trouble the scandal has caused his superiors and everyone concerned, adding that his actions have betrayed the public’s expectations. Ting’s resignation came after the Chinese-language Mirror Media magazine reported that he had relationships with four women at the same time while serving as the director of Kaohsiung’s Information Bureau in 2014, even
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said that it would welcome a visit by the Dalai Lama, but that it might be difficult given the COVID-19 pandemic. The Dalai Lama on Sunday said that he is hoping to visit Taiwan next year “if Beijing allows.” He made the comments in India at the end of a three-day televised Buddhism teaching session to a group of Asian followers. Near the end of the lecture, a moderator thanked the exiled spiritual leader for his teaching, while expressing the hope that it would be possible to visit him again soon. The Dalai Lama
‘SMALL-TOWN FEELING’: The advertisement featured a retro-style bathroom complete with a mosaic-tiled bathtub, a bath ladle, and blue-and-white slippers An advertisement promoting Taiwan on Singapore’s Mass Rapid Transit system has won two awards, the Tourism Bureau’s Singapore branch, which commissioned the advertisement, said yesterday. The advertisement, which used the theme of a retro-style Taiwanese bathroom, was featured in a subway car in the city-state from October to November last year. It won a silver award in the Outdoor category at this year’s Summit Creative Award, branch director Trust Lin (林信任) said. The advertisement also won a silver award in this year’s Muse Creative Awards, which were presented in April, Lin added. The advertisement promoted Taiwan’s small towns, he said. With