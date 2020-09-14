Children artists’ works honored at Taipei event

EXHIBITION: More than 50,000 local entries were received for this year’s show, along with 4,000 from a total of 25 nations, the education ministry said

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





Scores of young artists were honored yesterday as the Association for Education Through Art of the Republic of China held an awards ceremony in Taipei for children whose works were selected for its annual international children’s art exhibition.

The exhibition, the 51st, received more than 50,000 entries from Taiwan, as well as more than 4,000 submissions from 25 countries, the Ministry of Education said.

Eighty-two works were awarded a top prize in the domestic category, and 259 works were awarded a second prize, the ministry said.

Deputy Minister of Education Tsai Ching-hua, center, and some of the winners of the 51st World School Children’s Art Exhibition yesterday pose on the stage of the National Taiwan Arts Education Center’s Nanhai Theater in Taipei. Photo: CNA

In the overseas category, 20 gold awards, 30 silver awards and 57 bronze awards were presented, it said.

The award-winning works are to be exhibited at the center’s First and Second Exhibition Halls through Wednesday next week, the ministry said.

The World School Children’s Art Exhibition is the oldest international children’s art exchange event in the world, organizers said at the ceremony, which was held at the National Taiwan Arts Education Center’s Nanhai Theater.

As other nations contemplate whether to reopen schools, or whether to resume classes in person or online, Taiwan is “very blessed” to be able to hold the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Education Tsai Ching-hua (蔡清華) said.

Students from 149 nations have participated in the exhibition since it was first held, he said.

About 40 nations take part each year, he said, adding that one year, children from 71 nations exhibited their works.

This year, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on international postal services, fewer nations participated, he said.

While organizers had planned on exhibiting the children’s artworks in three other nations, due to the pandemic, there is likely to be just one, in Malaysia, he added.

Viewers can see not only a difference in the artists by their ages, but different modes of expression, as well as cultural and environmental factors, he said.

Some of the works by Taiwanese students that were selected include Birthday Party (生日派對) by kindergartner Lin Yu-hsuan (林雨璇); My Favorite Math Class (我最愛的數學課) by second-grader Chen Tzu-yu (陳姿妤); and Ninja Thief (忍者大盜) by fourth-grader Huang Yi-hsiang (黃奕翔).

One of the gold medal winners in the overseas category was Sarah Michelle Ruiz Baca, a 13-year-old Nicaraguan, whose painting is titled History, Culture and Tradition of the City of Leon.

Art education is not about teaching children painting techniques, but about cultivating their imagination and creativity, said the association’s founding chairman, Chen Han-chiang (陳漢強).