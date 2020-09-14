Taiwanese who hope to land a job in Japan should rely only on trustworthy human resource (HR) agencies for their work permit applications, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan said on Saturday.
The statement came after several Taiwanese working in Japan were sentenced to jail after a Tokyo-based agency had submitted fraudulent applications on their behalf.
Several Taiwanese, aged between 30 and 35, were arrested in late May, Representative to Japan Frank Hsieh (謝長廷) said, adding that the agency had filed applications for them as translators and trainees on international exchange programs, while they were to work at an industrial bakery.
Photo: Bloomberg
The broker responsible for the fraudulent application was identified as a Taiwanese person surnamed Tang (湯), the office said.
The Taiwanese workers received two-year sentences and were fined ￥300,000 (US$2,826) per person from a Tokyo court, for breaches of the Japanese Ordinance for Enforcement of the Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act, the office said.
Tang was also given a two-year sentence and fined ￥300,000, it said.
Foreigners in Japan who have been sentenced for more than one year in prison would be banned from entering the country again, according to Japanese law, it added.
In the past few months, about 30 Taiwanese in Japan reached out to the office, saying that they are afraid of facing the same situation, the office said, adding that it had advised them to notify the Japanese authorities.
The office said that the people accidentally contravened Japanese law due to a lack of understanding and experience in working overseas, adding that they were honest and good-hearted citizens who had longed to live in Japan.
