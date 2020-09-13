Three more detained over abduction of girl

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





Three people have been detained on suspicion that they were accomplices in the kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl, and Kaohsiung prosecutors said that evidence points to other girls having been targeted.

Police on Tuesday last week searched the Hsinchu County residence of convicted sex offender Lo Yu-hsiang (羅育祥), where they found a girl surnamed Liu (劉).

Investigators said that they found videos and photographs of four other girls on devices seized in a raid of Lo’s residence.

Police were working to locate them to confirm their safety, they said.

Lo allegedly lured Liu to the county by offering her work in the entertainment industry and playing video games on other people’s accounts.

Lo, 31, was detained on Wednesday last week.

Lo’s wife, surnamed Yeh (葉), and two friends, surnamed Lu (盧) and Wang (王), were released after questioning.

However, investigators said that telecommunications records from seized devices showed that the released trio knew that Lo had the girl in a secluded room in the house, and they had deleted computer and smartphone conversations.

Prosecutors said that Lo had paid Lu to drive in and around Taipei with Liu’s mobile phone to mislead searchers, prosecutors said.

Wang also knew of Lo’s actions and that Liu was in the room, they said, adding that he allegedly deceived investigators to cover up Lo’s actions.

Wang and Lu were detained on Friday, with prosecutors saying that the evidence suggested they were running an organized crime ring.

The evidence shows that Yeh prepared meals for Lo and Liu, and deleted Lo’s online conversations, contrary to what she said in questioning, investigators said.

Yeh on Friday was listed as a suspect and faces charges of destruction of evidence, abduction, forcible confinement and false testimony, they said.

Lo in 2018 was convicted of the sexual assault of two girls.

He was sentenced last year to 10 years in prison for breaches of the Child and Youth Sexual Exploitation Prevention Act (兒童及少年性剝削防制條例).