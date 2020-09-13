Greenpeace Taiwan called attention to climate issues by completing a 1,800m2 “Yell for the Future” jigsaw puzzle at Liberty Square in Taipei yesterday.
The puzzle, which had 5,000 pieces, bore the slogans “Yell for the Future” and “Climate Strike.”
Central Weather Bureau data show that this summer was the hottest recorded in Taiwan and the young people at the event want to draw attention to an Earth that keeps warming, Greenpeace campaigner Lena Chang (張皪心) said.
Photo provided by Greenpeace Taiwan
Combating climate change is a mission across generations, and the central and local governments should institute goals of greenhouse gas reductions in compliance with the Paris Agreement by increasing the use of renewable energy sources, Chang said.
The government should promise to cut carbon emissions by at least 45 percent by 2030 and achieve a carbon-neutral society by 2050, she said.
“Climate change is an issue pressing to our daily life and we are responsible for reminding people about its urgency,” Hsin-Chuang Senior High School student Hung Tzu-ching (洪子晴) said.
Photo provided by Greenpeace Taiwan
Lai Wei-ta (賴煒達), a student from a senior-high school associated with the International Baccalaureate Organization, said that the government and businesses should attach more importance to students’ ideas.
The future of young people should be determined by young people themselves, Lai said.
Collective action can make changes happen, National Chengchi University Department of Economics student Chen Yu-hsien (陳禹嫺) said, adding that hopefully people would be drawn to the issue through their action.
In addition to raising awareness about climate issues among young people, they aim to prompt a government response to the calls from environmental activists and scientists to declare a climate emergency, which would create a cleaner future for the next generations, Greenpeace said.
It is working with other groups, including the Environmental Justice Foundation, 350 Taiwan, the Taiwan Association for Human Rights and Amnesty International Taiwan, to form a “heat-killing alliance,” it said.
The alliance would start seminars on climate and human rights crises from Saturday, it said.
In related news, the Taiwan Youth Climate Coalition on Thursday announced that it would stage a parade for climate action on Sept. 27.
Participants would gather in front of the Legislative Yuan, pass the Environmental Protection Administration and return to the Legislative Yuan, the coalition said.
Additional reporting by CNA
