Taiwan is one of several countries that clearly disproves the argument that governments must choose between protecting people’s health and protecting the economy in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic, an Oxford University researcher said.

In a study posted on Our World in Data, an online journal run by the Oxford Martin School, researcher Joe Hasell compared COVID-19 death rates in 38 countries with their GDP data.

Hasell examined the scale of the pandemic’s economic impact by comparing second-quarter GDP figures with the same quarter last year.

Taiwan was the least affected nation, with a decline of 0.6 percent in economic growth, followed by South Korea’s fall of 3 percent and Lithuania’s 3.7 percent, the study showed.

Spain, the UK and Tunisia experienced declines of more than 20 percent, which Hasell said was “four to five times larger than any other quarterly fall on record for these countries.”

The worst economic outcome was in Peru, which reported a year-on-year fall of 30.2 percent, the study said.

Hasell compared the GDP data with the countries’ number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths per 1 million people as of Aug. 30.

There was no correlation between lower death rates and higher declines in GDP, the study said.

“Contrary to the idea of a trade-off” between health and the economy, countries that had the most severe economic downturns “are generally among the countries with the highest COVID-19 death rate,” Hasell said.

For instance, in Peru, Spain and the UK, the COVID-19 death rates were relatively high at 867.62, 620.49 and 611.29 per 1 million people, the study said.

Taiwan, South Korea and Lithuania had significantly lower death rates of 0.29, 6.3 and 31.59 respectively, the research showed.

However, the study did not look into contributing factors such as exposure to previous coronaviruses, which might have boosted a population’s alertness or immunity, and the speed of their response, it said.

It did not compare healthcare standards, or address cultural or political factors that might have contributed to or hindered pandemic responses, it said.

In some cases, countries with similar GDP declines had death rates that varied widely, the study said.

Comparing the US and Sweden with Denmark and Poland, all of which had economic contractions of 8 to 9 percent, Hasell said that the US and Sweden had five to 10 times more deaths per 1 million people than Denmark and Poland, suggesting the influence of additional factors.

One thing the study seems to indicate is that countries that took effective action not only saved lives, but also their economy, he said.

“As well as saving lives, countries controlling the outbreak effectively may have adopted the best economic strategy too,” Hasell said.

China was excluded from the final data because the outbreak and economic downturn there began earlier, the study said.

GDP growth in China fell by 6.8 percent in the first quarter, but has bounced back, growing 3.2 percent in the second quarter, the study said.

China contained the virus’ spread relatively quickly, and the huge size of its domestic economy meant that it was not heavily dependent on trade and tourism to boost economic growth, the study said.