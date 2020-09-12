Atayal communities are next week to celebrate their heritage with a music festival in Hsinchu County, showcasing their culture with singers performing original works in their native language.
The “2020 Taiwan Atayal Festival,” to be held on Saturday next week at Jianshih Township’s (尖石) sports field, is to feature 40 singers of Atayal lineage performing original songs written in Atayal.
One of the highly anticipated performances would be by singer Sien (璽恩), who is to perform her nu-disco-influenced dance track Isu Ga Syax Maku.
The song is her first written in Atayal, she said.
“After I completed the song, I felt a deep sense of accomplishment. I took my first step in writing a song in my native language, and I am very excited about performing it for everyone,” Sien said.
Another anticipated song is an upbeat pop track from singer-songwriter No Name (余荃斌) and singer-rapper Stephen Rong (榮忠豪).
The song’s rap verses talk about people not taking him seriously as an Aboriginal Taiwanese because he was raised in the US, Rong said.
“I wanted to bring the point across that we should not label people for what we think they should be and that we should embrace our individuality, but also be appreciative of our culture,” he said.
Rong is also to perform solo a song he wrote for the festival, a dance track, also with rap verses, titled We Are All the Same.
Other performers at the festival include renowned Asian pop diva Landy Wen (溫嵐), known across Asia for her hit single Fool.
Festival organizer Wind Huang said he wanted to create the event because he believes music is a universal language that can bring people together.
“I thought it would be boring if I just invited a whole lot of people to come and sing. So I asked everyone to create original songs in our native Atayal language to perform at the festival,” Huang said.
The festival is also to include traditional indigenous Taiwanese food and an open air market selling arts and crafts, according to the event’s Facebook page.
The Atayal, with a population of 92,084 as of January, live in mountainous areas across central and northern Taiwan, according to data from the Council of Indigenous Peoples.
