Children of new immigrants protest change to fund

Staff writer, with CNA





A group of children of new immigrants on Thursday held a rally against a proposed change to the number of committee members who oversee a government fund for new immigrant families, a move they said would undermine their representation on the committee.

The proposed change to the New Immigrants Development Fund — through which the Ministry of the Interior distributes NT$300 million (US$10.2 million) per year for programs that support new immigrants in Taiwan — would reduce the number of non-governmental organization (NGO) representatives on the committee to seven.

The reduction is designed to improve the committee’s efficiency, according to a proposal released on Wednesday last week by the National Immigration Agency (NIA).

Every two years, the ministry selects a 33-member fund management committee of 12 government officials, 10 experts and 11 NGO representatives.

The agency’s proposal would change the “NGO representatives” category to “new immigrants and related NGO representatives,” to highlight the inclusion of new immigrants on the committee, it said.

The ministry is expected to approve the proposal, which is to take effect on Jan. 1 next year.

At the rally, Liu Chien-ping (劉千萍), whose parents are Taiwanese and Vietnamese, said the proposal was disrespectful to the new immigrant members on the committee.

Bundling “new immigrants” and “related NGO representatives” together in a single category would not guarantee new immigrant representation, she said.

Liu, who serves as the spokeswoman for the provisional group of new immigrant children protesting the proposal, said they would like to see new immigrants, their children and NGO representatives make up half of the committee.

The selection process should be transparent, with input from the public, she added.

NIA Immigration Affairs Division head Huang Ling-yu (黃齡玉) said that the proposal would guarantee more seats for new immigrants on the committee.

Regulations do not specify “new immigrants” on the committee, but the proposal does, Huang said, adding that new immigrants might also be included in other categories of committee members.

The NGO representatives selected to serve on the committee are to be people who have long worked to support new immigrants, he said.

The proposal to streamline the committee would help make it more efficient, Huang said, adding that most similar government funds are managed by a committee of 9 to 15 people.

New immigrants are broadly defined as foreign nationals who have immigrated to Taiwan over the past 20 to 30 years, many of whom have Taiwanese spouses. The vast majority are from Southeast Asia and China.