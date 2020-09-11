A Moldovian man convicted for his role in the theft of tens of millions of New Taiwan dollars from automated teller machines (ATMs) in 2016 was deported on Tuesday night, after completing his four-year-and-six-month sentence, the National Immigration Agency (NIA) said.
Niklae Penkov was released from Taipei Prison on Tuesday morning and transferred to one of the agency’s detention center before being taken to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to board a Turkish Airlines flight, the agency said.
Penkov was the first of three men convicted over the robberies to be released from prison. Romanian Colibaba Mihail and Latvian Peregudovs Andrejs are still serving their terms: Mihail has two more months left, while Andrejs has four months to go.
The three were arrested on July 17, 2016, after dozens of First Bank ATMs in Taipei, New Taipei City and Taichung were robbed of NT$83.27 million (US$2.82 million at the current exchange rate) after the bank’s ATM network in London was hacked via implanted malware.
They were part of a 22-member east European crime ring that allegedly planned the robberies, which were carried from July 9 to 11. The others, who actually made the withdrawals, departed Taiwan before they were identified, but were later placed on the nation’s most-wanted list.
The robberies were discovered after passers-by told police that two foreigners had been seen withdrawing a large amount of cash from a First Bank ATM in Taipei’s Guting (古亭) area late at night.
Penkov, Mihail and Andrejs had reportedly traveled to Taiwan to pick up the money and smuggle it out of the country.
Penkov was apprehended in Yilan County, while the other two were arrested at the Grand Victoria Hotel in Taipei’s Dazhi (大直) area, and police recovered NT$77 million of the stolen cash.
The three men were convicted by the Taipei District Court on Jan. 25, 2017, of fraud and compromising computer security and sentenced to five years in prison and fined NT$600,000.
They appealed, and on May 19, 2017, the High Court upheld their convictions, but reduced their sentences by a few months on the grounds that there was no credible evidence that they were the masterminds behind the theft.
