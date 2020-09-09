The Ministry of Culture is to issue about 660,000 additional sets of NT$600 (US$20.34) vouchers under the second phase of its “Arts FUN Go” (藝FUN券) program, after holding a draw yesterday to select second-round recipients.
The ministry on Aug. 24 said it would release a second batch of the vouchers aimed at boosting spending in the arts and culture sectors amid the COVID-19 pandemic over concerns that senior citizens, children and people with disabilities might have been put at a disadvantage in the first round, as the vouchers in that batch were issued electronically.
The second round of vouchers are issued in paper form, the ministry said.
Photo: CNA
The registration period for yesterday’s draw lasted from Monday last week to Sunday, and targeted people 65 or older, children aged 18 or younger and people with proof of a disability, as well as those who were not selected in the first round, the ministry said.
More than 200,000 people registered within the first three hours, it said, adding that more than 600,000 had registered by 7pm on the first day.
Overall, 2,532,550 people registered and qualified for the draw, it said.
Among them, 975,332 people were aged 65 or older, 1,437,366 were aged 18 or younger and 119,852 had a disability, it added.
Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得) performed the draw at an event hosted by entertainer Mickey Huang (黃子佼), with winners selected based on their date of birth.
Registrants who were born on the 4th, 6th, 9th, 11th, 16th, 18th, 20th or 30th of each month would receive paper vouchers, the ministry said.
A total of 659,068 people won vouchers, said the ministry, which had planned to issue about 600,000 sets of paper vouchers.
From today, winners can collect their vouchers at 7-Eleven, FamilyMart, OK Mart or Hi-Life convenience stores from 9am to 9pm daily by showing their National Health Insurance card, it said.
While the electronic “Arts FUN Go” vouchers are to expire on Dec. 31, the paper vouchers would be valid through Feb. 28 next year, it said.
More than NT$500 million of electronic vouchers have been spent, Lee said yesterday, adding that the vouchers have boosted sales in the arts and culture sector by an estimated 20 percent.
Businesses can apply to join the “Arts FUN Go” program until Dec. 31, the ministry said.
‘ABSOLUTELY UNFORGIVABLE’: Tsai said that by allowing Chinese-made masks to enter the mask rationing scheme, Carry Hi-tech had damaged the system’s credibility President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday denounced a local supplier for mixing Chinese-made masks with domestically produced ones, and called for legal action against the company should it be found to have acted illegally. The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said that it had discovered a shipment of masks from Carry Hi-tech labeled in simplified Chinese as “Made in Anhui Province.” After an investigation with the Taipei City Field Office of the Investigation Bureau and the New Taipei City Department of Health at the company’s factory in New Taipei City’s Bali District (八里), officials found that about
ABOUT 2,000 PATENTS: The university went up 23 places in the annual ranking, thanks to its emphasis on research, the Taipei-based school said National Taiwan University (NTU) was ranked the world’s 97th-best university, the first time it has made the top 100 in the Times Higher Education survey. The London-based magazine’s World University Rankings 2021, which were released on Wednesday, included more than 1,500 institutions from 93 countries and regions, making it the largest and most diverse university ranking to date. The universities are ranked based on 13 indicators that measure their performance in five main categories: teaching, research, citations, industry outlook and international outlook. With an overall score of 62.3, NTU was the best-performing Taiwanese institution out of 38 local universities that made the list. It
Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil yesterday said that he disliked a comment by Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) about the Czech delegation’s visit to Taiwan, adding that countries have their own ways of interpreting China’s “one China” principle. Vystrcil made the remarks at a news conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Taipei, where he summed up the delegation’s accomplishments. Pressed further about Wang’s remarks — who had said that Vystrcil “crossed the red line” by visiting Taiwan — he said he did not like the expression that Wang used, adding that the delegation had not contravened a
‘A TAIPEI CITIZEN’: The Prague mayor said that Chinese investment in the Czech Republic only amounted to about 0.42 percent of all foreign investment in the nation China’s economic influence in central Europe might be overstated, Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib said yesterday in Taipei, adding that Chinese investments have had a limited effect on the Czech Republic’s GDP. Hrib is part of an 89-member delegation led by Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil that ended their six-day visit to Taiwan yesterday. At a news conference coordinated by Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安), Hrib said it was his second time officially visiting Taiwan, adding that he regretted that the trip had not been possible during the tenure of former Czech Senate president Jaroslav Kubera, who passed away in