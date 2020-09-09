Ministry issues second batch of ‘Arts FUN Go’ vouchers

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The Ministry of Culture is to issue about 660,000 additional sets of NT$600 (US$20.34) vouchers under the second phase of its “Arts FUN Go” (藝FUN券) program, after holding a draw yesterday to select second-round recipients.

The ministry on Aug. 24 said it would release a second batch of the vouchers aimed at boosting spending in the arts and culture sectors amid the COVID-19 pandemic over concerns that senior citizens, children and people with disabilities might have been put at a disadvantage in the first round, as the vouchers in that batch were issued electronically.

The second round of vouchers are issued in paper form, the ministry said.

Minister of Culture Lee Yung-de, right, turns on a machine to pick the winning numbers for the second round of Arts FUN Go vouchers at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

The registration period for yesterday’s draw lasted from Monday last week to Sunday, and targeted people 65 or older, children aged 18 or younger and people with proof of a disability, as well as those who were not selected in the first round, the ministry said.

More than 200,000 people registered within the first three hours, it said, adding that more than 600,000 had registered by 7pm on the first day.

Overall, 2,532,550 people registered and qualified for the draw, it said.

Among them, 975,332 people were aged 65 or older, 1,437,366 were aged 18 or younger and 119,852 had a disability, it added.

Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得) performed the draw at an event hosted by entertainer Mickey Huang (黃子佼), with winners selected based on their date of birth.

Registrants who were born on the 4th, 6th, 9th, 11th, 16th, 18th, 20th or 30th of each month would receive paper vouchers, the ministry said.

A total of 659,068 people won vouchers, said the ministry, which had planned to issue about 600,000 sets of paper vouchers.

From today, winners can collect their vouchers at 7-Eleven, FamilyMart, OK Mart or Hi-Life convenience stores from 9am to 9pm daily by showing their National Health Insurance card, it said.

While the electronic “Arts FUN Go” vouchers are to expire on Dec. 31, the paper vouchers would be valid through Feb. 28 next year, it said.

More than NT$500 million of electronic vouchers have been spent, Lee said yesterday, adding that the vouchers have boosted sales in the arts and culture sector by an estimated 20 percent.

Businesses can apply to join the “Arts FUN Go” program until Dec. 31, the ministry said.