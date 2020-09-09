Three years after the much-touted National Congress on Judicial Reform (NCJR), the government has promoted some reforms, but overlooked many others, including the establishment of a criminal cases review commission and emphasizing forensic science, the Judicial Reform Foundation said yesterday.
Despite the 87 major items and 303 ancillary items listed by President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration across five meetings — held every six months during her first term — the items lack a central focus, foundation president Joseph Lin (林永頌) said.
The judiciary is commonly perceived to be slow, a stereotype not helped by judges being rotated every August and September and the continual remanding of cases to lower courts, he said.
Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times
Unsurprisingly, the sixth meeting, planned for Aug. 12, did not meet and failed to produce a report, Lin said.
“The judicial reform effort is rudderless and adrift at sea, and in desperate need of guidance,” Lin said.
Recent cases, from legislators implicated in bribery to the shooting of Internet celebrity Holger Chen (陳之漢), have failed to keep investigative details confidential, influencing the public’s perception of who is guilty and contravening the concept of presumed innocence, foundation member Wu Cheng-wei (吳政緯) said.
Lawyer Chang An-ting (張安婷) called for the judiciary’s prosecutorial branch to establish a standard for case confidentiality and a bar by which the public can measure prosecutors.
National Taiwan University College of Medicine forensic medicine professor James Lee (李俊億) said that a designated medical center, staffed with professionals, should conduct computed tomography scans.
Lee called on the Executive Yuan to expedite passage of a forensic science amendment to the Code of Criminal Procedure (刑事訴訟法), adding that the government has failed to establish a national forensic science organization or adopt policies on forensic science, amendments on evidence storage, regulations on gathering forensic evidence and certifying forensics staff.
The foundation urged the government to provide a clear timetable for judicial reforms, the acts that should be amended and how they are to be amended, as well as facilitating dialogue with civic groups.
