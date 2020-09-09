New cancer drugs to be added to NHI program this year

Staff writer, with CNA





Several new drugs used to treat different types of cancer are to be included in the National Health Insurance (NHI) program for the first time in November, the National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA) announced yesterday.

After a meeting on Aug. 20, it was decided that new medicines for treating triple-negative breast cancer, ovarian cancer, follicular lymphoma and medullary carcinoma would be covered by the program in November, the agency said in a news release.

Citing the latest data compiled by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, Huang Chao-chieh (黃兆杰), deputy director of the NHIA’s Medical Review and Pharmaceutical Benefits Division, said that about 2,000 triple-negative breast cancer patients, or 15 percent of about 13,000 breast cancer patients per year, would benefit from the new oral tablet Olaparib.

In the past, triple-negative cancer could only be treated using conventional chemotherapy, Huang said.

Olaparib costs at least NT$1,500 per tablet, making it out of reach for many patients, he said.

To save more lives, the NHIA decided to include the new drug in its program, ahead of Australia, Canada and the UK, Huang said.

The drug can also be used to treat late-stage ovarian cancer caused by BRCA1/2 gene mutations, with about 94 patients set to benefit from the measure in the first year, saving each person NT$1.7 million in expenses, he said.

A new medicine targeting follicular lymphoma, Copanlisib, and another to treat the rare medullary carcinoma, Vandetanib, would also be covered by the NHI program, with 113 and up to 22 patients per year respectively set to receive the more effective treatments, he said.

Rituximab, a biologic agent that can treat pemphigus vulgaris, would also be added to the program, benefiting about 600 people with the blistering autoimmune disease that affects the skin and mucous membrane.

Currently, people with severe pemphigus vulgaris can only be treated with steroids, which often have noticeable side effects, he said.