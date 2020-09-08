Taiwanese band Takaorun (打狗亂歌團) still plans to perform at a tourism event in Pingtung County’s Dapeng Bay (大鵬灣) later this year, despite the sudden death of its lead singer, Yan Yung-neng (嚴詠能), on Saturday, the Tourism Bureau said yesterday.
Yan won a Golden Melody Award in 2010 for his Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese) album Farming Together (大員一家農出來) and was nominated for best male Hoklo solo performer in 2010 and 2012.
He reportedly had a heart attack while singing at a temple festival in Pingtung County’s Wandan Township (萬丹) on Saturday night.
He was rushed to the Kaohsiung Armed Forces General Hospital’s Pingtung Branch, where efforts to resuscitate him failed. He was 50.
Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) on Facebook mourned the loss of “an outstanding music performer.”
“Yan drew inspiration for his songs from Taiwan’s farming culture, and his songs represent the voice of Taiwan. He also worked hard to preserve Hoklo language and culture,” Lin said.
He added that he was shocked and saddened by Yan’s passing.
Yan and his band had accepted the bureau’s invitation to perform at Dapeng Bay on Dec. 8 for a promotional event for small town tours around the island, Lin said, adding that Yan had sung at a news conference two weeks ago marking the launch of the tourism campaign.
“When he played the yueqin [moon guitar, 月琴], and sang with a deep and powerful voice, one could sense that he was telling stories of how people in Taiwan have had a turbulent past, but remained positive about the future... I was also immersed in the warmth of his voice. Now people can only remember him through recorded materials,” Lin said.
The bureau said that it would make announcements if there are any changes to Takaorun’s scheduled performance.
In other news, the Dapeng Bay Marine Festival is to begin on Sept. 25, featuring events ranging from ocean races for sailboats and yachts, and variety shows to gourmet markets and ocean cruises.
The bureau said that it is planning to find a new contractor to manage and develop services and facilities at the bay, adding that the area would soon become an important base for sea leisure activities, as well as sailboats and yachts in southern Taiwan.
