Four anglers die in Yilan after being swept out to sea

Staff writer, with CNA





Four anglers died and one was in a critical condition yesterday after 10 anglers were swept away by rogue waves along the northeastern coast of Yilan County, firefighters said.

The Yilan County Fire Department launched a rescue operation after receiving a report in the morning that a group of anglers had been swept into the sea at Dasi Fishing Port (大溪漁港) in Toucheng Township (頭城).

Firefighters initially rescued nine of the anglers before finding the last one several hours later.

The anglers were all rushed to hospital, but four of them could not be saved, while four others did not have life-threatening injuries and one was released shortly after being rescued, department officials said.

Rogue waves are unexpected and suddenly appearing surface waves that can be dangerous to ships or people close to the shore.

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued an warning that waves of up to 2m to 3m in height might occur off coasts in New Taipei City’s Longdong (龍洞), Yilan’s Suao (蘇澳), Hualien County and Matsu.

There have been high waves in waters off Yilan for the past three days due to the effects of Tropical Storm Haishen, the CWB weather monitoring station in the county said.

High waves can become rogue waves under certain conditions, such as during typhoons and strong northeasterly monsoons, it said.

Such extreme waves, which are most prevalent from June to November in Taiwan, are also common in breakwater areas close to lighthouses, or rock platforms along the coastline, the CWB said.

Yilan County Bureau of Agriculture Director Kang Li-ho (康立和) said that angling is only permitted at two fishing ports in the county and Dasi is not one of them.

According to the Fishing Port Act (漁港法), people who engage in angling in restricted areas can face a fine of NT$30,000 to NT$150,000, Kang said.

However, angling groups have in the past few years been campaigning for the right to fish in protected areas, Kang added.

As a result, patrols usually ask anglers in restricted areas to leave and do not issue fines as long as they comply, he said.