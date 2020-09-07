DIPLOMACY
Haiti thanks the nation
Haitian President Jovenel Moise on Saturday thanked Taiwan for its contributions to promoting people’s livelihoods and the country’s infrastructure at a groundbreaking ceremony for a project to upgrade the Caribbean nation’s electricity grid, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. The ceremony was held in the Caribbean ally’s capital, Port-au-Prince, and cohosted by Moise and Ambassador to Haiti Ku Wen-jiann (古文劍), the ministry said. Haitian Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe and Cabinet members as well as members of Taiwan’s mission in the country also attended the ceremony. The project is to be financed by Taiwanese banks and built by Taiwanese engineering and construction companies, along with Haitian construction teams, it added.
ENVIRONMENT
Plastic bag use reduced
A campaign launched by the Taitung Night Market and a charity to reduce the use of plastic bags has succeeded beyond the organizers’ expectations, said Lo Yung-feng (羅永豐), who represents the trade body that runs the night market. Sixty-two of the night market’s 99 vendors collected nearly NT$30,000 from Aug. 4 to Friday by charging customers NT$1 for each plastic bag during the event, Lo said. Some customers donated the money rather taking a plastic bag, he said. The money was presented to the Genesis Social Welfare Foundation’s Taitung branch on Saturday. The night market’s overall waste has been reduced by two 1,100-liter garbage bins per day in the past month, Lo said. The head of the foundation’s local branch said the money would be used to buy items and milk powder for people in a vegetative state.
CULTURE
Festival names four films
The Kaohsiung Film Festival last week released the first batch of films for its 20th anniversary edition, focusing on horror movies and thrillers. Among the four is Brea Grant’s 12 Hour Shift. Other films to be screened during the festival from Oct. 16 to Nov. 1 include Canadian director Andrew Thomas Hunt’s Spare Parts, British director Abner Pastoll’s A Good Woman is Hard to Find and Belgian director Tim Mielants’ feature film debut Patrick. The full list of this year’s films would be published on the festival’s Web site on Thursday next week, organizers said. Under the theme “Voyage,” the festival would screen several movies filmed in Kaohsiung, such as director Tsai Ming-liang’s (蔡明亮) 2005 film The Wayward Cloud (天邊一朵雲), which won a Silver Bear at the Berlin Film Festival.
SOCIETY
Tournament raises funds
A charity bowling tournament organized by the Filipino community in Taipei yesterday saw 74 players competing to raise money for an ill compatriot. The players, organized into 14 teams, competed in the FilCom Bowling Tournament at the Yuanshan Sports Complex. Yzell Abucay, a factory worker in Taipei, won the tournament’s top trophy, “Rank-A Champion.” Katherine Corrales, secretary-general of the Federation of Filipino Communities in Taiwan (Northern), which organized the tournament, said the proceeds would go toward helping a Filipino factory worker in Taoyuan who was last month hospitalized for high-blood pressure. The event charged a registration fee of NT$500 per person, Corrales said, adding that they expected to raise at least NT$20,000 after deducting the expenses.
LEADING MARKETS: Saudi Arabia came first in the two rankings compiled by OpenSignal and South Korea was in the top three, while the UK ranked last in both Taiwan ranks fourth in terms of overall average download speed experienced by 5G users as well as average download speed using 5G technology, OpenSignal says. The London-based independent mobile analytics company published the ranking on Wednesday after collecting data from May 16 to Aug. 14 in 12 leading 5G markets: Taiwan, Australia, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong, Kuwait, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Switzerland, the UK and the US. It also said that Taiwan, Canada and Hong Kong launched their 5G services this year. In terms of the overall average download speed experienced by 5G users, where the company took into
‘ABSOLUTELY UNFORGIVABLE’: Tsai said that by allowing Chinese-made masks to enter the mask rationing scheme, Carry Hi-tech had damaged the system’s credibility President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday denounced a local supplier for mixing Chinese-made masks with domestically produced ones, and called for legal action against the company should it be found to have acted illegally. The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said that it had discovered a shipment of masks from Carry Hi-tech labeled in simplified Chinese as “Made in Anhui Province.” After an investigation with the Taipei City Field Office of the Investigation Bureau and the New Taipei City Department of Health at the company’s factory in New Taipei City’s Bali District (八里), officials found that about
ABOUT 2,000 PATENTS: The university went up 23 places in the annual ranking, thanks to its emphasis on research, the Taipei-based school said National Taiwan University (NTU) was ranked the world’s 97th-best university, the first time it has made the top 100 in the Times Higher Education survey. The London-based magazine’s World University Rankings 2021, which were released on Wednesday, included more than 1,500 institutions from 93 countries and regions, making it the largest and most diverse university ranking to date. The universities are ranked based on 13 indicators that measure their performance in five main categories: teaching, research, citations, industry outlook and international outlook. With an overall score of 62.3, NTU was the best-performing Taiwanese institution out of 38 local universities that made the list. It
The Taipei Department of Health yesterday said that the number of suicides of young people in the city has grown rapidly in the past two years, adding that mental health issues are the main reasons for suicidal behavior. Last year, 339 people died from suicide in the city, a decline of 10 people from 2018, the department said, citing Ministry of Health and Welfare data. However, the number of deaths from suicide among people aged 15 to 24 increased from 17 to 28, or by 64.7 percent, showing that suicide prevention measures for the age group needs immediate attention, it said. The Taipei