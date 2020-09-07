Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





DIPLOMACY

Haiti thanks the nation

Haitian President Jovenel Moise on Saturday thanked Taiwan for its contributions to promoting people’s livelihoods and the country’s infrastructure at a groundbreaking ceremony for a project to upgrade the Caribbean nation’s electricity grid, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. The ceremony was held in the Caribbean ally’s capital, Port-au-Prince, and cohosted by Moise and Ambassador to Haiti Ku Wen-jiann (古文劍), the ministry said. Haitian Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe and Cabinet members as well as members of Taiwan’s mission in the country also attended the ceremony. The project is to be financed by Taiwanese banks and built by Taiwanese engineering and construction companies, along with Haitian construction teams, it added.

ENVIRONMENT

Plastic bag use reduced

A campaign launched by the Taitung Night Market and a charity to reduce the use of plastic bags has succeeded beyond the organizers’ expectations, said Lo Yung-feng (羅永豐), who represents the trade body that runs the night market. Sixty-two of the night market’s 99 vendors collected nearly NT$30,000 from Aug. 4 to Friday by charging customers NT$1 for each plastic bag during the event, Lo said. Some customers donated the money rather taking a plastic bag, he said. The money was presented to the Genesis Social Welfare Foundation’s Taitung branch on Saturday. The night market’s overall waste has been reduced by two 1,100-liter garbage bins per day in the past month, Lo said. The head of the foundation’s local branch said the money would be used to buy items and milk powder for people in a vegetative state.

CULTURE

Festival names four films

The Kaohsiung Film Festival last week released the first batch of films for its 20th anniversary edition, focusing on horror movies and thrillers. Among the four is Brea Grant’s 12 Hour Shift. Other films to be screened during the festival from Oct. 16 to Nov. 1 include Canadian director Andrew Thomas Hunt’s Spare Parts, British director Abner Pastoll’s A Good Woman is Hard to Find and Belgian director Tim Mielants’ feature film debut Patrick. The full list of this year’s films would be published on the festival’s Web site on Thursday next week, organizers said. Under the theme “Voyage,” the festival would screen several movies filmed in Kaohsiung, such as director Tsai Ming-liang’s (蔡明亮) 2005 film The Wayward Cloud (天邊一朵雲), which won a Silver Bear at the Berlin Film Festival.

SOCIETY

Tournament raises funds

A charity bowling tournament organized by the Filipino community in Taipei yesterday saw 74 players competing to raise money for an ill compatriot. The players, organized into 14 teams, competed in the FilCom Bowling Tournament at the Yuanshan Sports Complex. Yzell Abucay, a factory worker in Taipei, won the tournament’s top trophy, “Rank-A Champion.” Katherine Corrales, secretary-general of the Federation of Filipino Communities in Taiwan (Northern), which organized the tournament, said the proceeds would go toward helping a Filipino factory worker in Taoyuan who was last month hospitalized for high-blood pressure. The event charged a registration fee of NT$500 per person, Corrales said, adding that they expected to raise at least NT$20,000 after deducting the expenses.