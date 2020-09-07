Government to strictly monitor Chinese masks

By Lee Hsin-fang / Staff reporter





The government would strictly monitor imports of non-medical masks from China after a scandal erupted over substandard Chinese-made masks entering Taiwan’s mask-rationing system, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Saturday.

The decision was reached during a Cabinet meeting, which was presided over by Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and attended by Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) and Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), among others, they said.

To address public concerns over any undetected Chinese-made masks still circulating in the local market, Su ordered Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) and Wang to locate any remaining counterfeit masks.

The Executive Yuan on Wednesday received reports of Chinese-made masks being bundled with locally produced ones and sold within the mask rationing system, and immediately ordered the Ministry of Justice to launch a probe.

On-site inspections by the Ministry of Economic Affairs at the premises of companies contracted for the rationing system did not find any irregularities, meaning that Carry Hi-tech Co (加利科技) is so far the only firm suspected of wrongdoing, the sources said.

The incident stemmed from the importation of non-medical Chinese-made masks, which officials at the Cabinet meeting said would be closely monitored to prevent a similar incident from occurring, the sources added.

The distribution channels used by suppliers in the mask-rationing system would be traced to track down any remaining Chinese-made masks still available to consumers, they added.

Su was “distressed and infuriated” that the masks have been mixed with locally produced ones, they said, quoting Su as saying that the specifics of how to regulate non-medical Chinese masks can be determined later.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Friday said that Carry Hi-tech’s actions had tarnished the image of the national mask-rationing system and were “absolutely unforgivable.”

She also ordered her administration to thoroughly investigate whether there were other such offenders.