The government would strictly monitor imports of non-medical masks from China after a scandal erupted over substandard Chinese-made masks entering Taiwan’s mask-rationing system, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Saturday.
The decision was reached during a Cabinet meeting, which was presided over by Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and attended by Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) and Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), among others, they said.
To address public concerns over any undetected Chinese-made masks still circulating in the local market, Su ordered Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) and Wang to locate any remaining counterfeit masks.
The Executive Yuan on Wednesday received reports of Chinese-made masks being bundled with locally produced ones and sold within the mask rationing system, and immediately ordered the Ministry of Justice to launch a probe.
On-site inspections by the Ministry of Economic Affairs at the premises of companies contracted for the rationing system did not find any irregularities, meaning that Carry Hi-tech Co (加利科技) is so far the only firm suspected of wrongdoing, the sources said.
The incident stemmed from the importation of non-medical Chinese-made masks, which officials at the Cabinet meeting said would be closely monitored to prevent a similar incident from occurring, the sources added.
The distribution channels used by suppliers in the mask-rationing system would be traced to track down any remaining Chinese-made masks still available to consumers, they added.
Su was “distressed and infuriated” that the masks have been mixed with locally produced ones, they said, quoting Su as saying that the specifics of how to regulate non-medical Chinese masks can be determined later.
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Friday said that Carry Hi-tech’s actions had tarnished the image of the national mask-rationing system and were “absolutely unforgivable.”
She also ordered her administration to thoroughly investigate whether there were other such offenders.
LEADING MARKETS: Saudi Arabia came first in the two rankings compiled by OpenSignal and South Korea was in the top three, while the UK ranked last in both Taiwan ranks fourth in terms of overall average download speed experienced by 5G users as well as average download speed using 5G technology, OpenSignal says. The London-based independent mobile analytics company published the ranking on Wednesday after collecting data from May 16 to Aug. 14 in 12 leading 5G markets: Taiwan, Australia, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong, Kuwait, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Switzerland, the UK and the US. It also said that Taiwan, Canada and Hong Kong launched their 5G services this year. In terms of the overall average download speed experienced by 5G users, where the company took into
‘ABSOLUTELY UNFORGIVABLE’: Tsai said that by allowing Chinese-made masks to enter the mask rationing scheme, Carry Hi-tech had damaged the system’s credibility President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday denounced a local supplier for mixing Chinese-made masks with domestically produced ones, and called for legal action against the company should it be found to have acted illegally. The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said that it had discovered a shipment of masks from Carry Hi-tech labeled in simplified Chinese as “Made in Anhui Province.” After an investigation with the Taipei City Field Office of the Investigation Bureau and the New Taipei City Department of Health at the company’s factory in New Taipei City’s Bali District (八里), officials found that about
ABOUT 2,000 PATENTS: The university went up 23 places in the annual ranking, thanks to its emphasis on research, the Taipei-based school said National Taiwan University (NTU) was ranked the world’s 97th-best university, the first time it has made the top 100 in the Times Higher Education survey. The London-based magazine’s World University Rankings 2021, which were released on Wednesday, included more than 1,500 institutions from 93 countries and regions, making it the largest and most diverse university ranking to date. The universities are ranked based on 13 indicators that measure their performance in five main categories: teaching, research, citations, industry outlook and international outlook. With an overall score of 62.3, NTU was the best-performing Taiwanese institution out of 38 local universities that made the list. It
The Taipei Department of Health yesterday said that the number of suicides of young people in the city has grown rapidly in the past two years, adding that mental health issues are the main reasons for suicidal behavior. Last year, 339 people died from suicide in the city, a decline of 10 people from 2018, the department said, citing Ministry of Health and Welfare data. However, the number of deaths from suicide among people aged 15 to 24 increased from 17 to 28, or by 64.7 percent, showing that suicide prevention measures for the age group needs immediate attention, it said. The Taipei