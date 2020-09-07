A coast guard vessel yesterday brought back three Taiwanese and two Japanese who were stranded on Tuvalu due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
The Taiwanese are conscripts who served their alternative military service in Tuvalu, one of Taiwan’s 15 diplomatic allies, while the Japanese were working in the Pacific island nation, it said.
Taiwan sent 88 conscripts to its diplomatic allies in October last year, the ministry said.
The conscripts concluded their service in June, and the ministry has since been bringing them back home, but some of them could not return due to border closures, it said.
It had eventually brought back all of the conscripts except the three in Tuvalu, it added.
The Tuvaluan government closed its borders in March and all previous efforts to repatriate the three conscripts failed, the ministry said.
However, Tuvaluan authorities last month gave approval for the Taiwanese coast guard vessel, which was on a patrol mission in the central and western Pacific, to pick up the conscripts.
The vessel arrived in Tuvalu on Aug. 21, and picked up the three conscripts along with the two Japanese, who had sought help from the Taiwanese embassy in Tuvalu.
The Coast Guard Administration in a news release said that the vessel had left Kaohsiung Harbor on Aug. 5 for a month-long fisheries patrol mission.
The five passengers underwent rapid COVID-19 testing upon boarding the vessel, it said.
Following their arrival, the vessel’s crew and passengers have been ordered to undergo home quarantine for 14 days, as well as seven days of self-health management in accordance with Taiwan’s epidemic control rules, the agency said.
The Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association, which represents Tokyo’s interests in Taipei in the absence of official diplomatic ties, thanked Taiwan for its help.
LEADING MARKETS: Saudi Arabia came first in the two rankings compiled by OpenSignal and South Korea was in the top three, while the UK ranked last in both Taiwan ranks fourth in terms of overall average download speed experienced by 5G users as well as average download speed using 5G technology, OpenSignal says. The London-based independent mobile analytics company published the ranking on Wednesday after collecting data from May 16 to Aug. 14 in 12 leading 5G markets: Taiwan, Australia, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong, Kuwait, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Switzerland, the UK and the US. It also said that Taiwan, Canada and Hong Kong launched their 5G services this year. In terms of the overall average download speed experienced by 5G users, where the company took into
‘ABSOLUTELY UNFORGIVABLE’: Tsai said that by allowing Chinese-made masks to enter the mask rationing scheme, Carry Hi-tech had damaged the system’s credibility President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday denounced a local supplier for mixing Chinese-made masks with domestically produced ones, and called for legal action against the company should it be found to have acted illegally. The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday said that it had discovered a shipment of masks from Carry Hi-tech labeled in simplified Chinese as “Made in Anhui Province.” After an investigation with the Taipei City Field Office of the Investigation Bureau and the New Taipei City Department of Health at the company’s factory in New Taipei City’s Bali District (八里), officials found that about
ABOUT 2,000 PATENTS: The university went up 23 places in the annual ranking, thanks to its emphasis on research, the Taipei-based school said National Taiwan University (NTU) was ranked the world’s 97th-best university, the first time it has made the top 100 in the Times Higher Education survey. The London-based magazine’s World University Rankings 2021, which were released on Wednesday, included more than 1,500 institutions from 93 countries and regions, making it the largest and most diverse university ranking to date. The universities are ranked based on 13 indicators that measure their performance in five main categories: teaching, research, citations, industry outlook and international outlook. With an overall score of 62.3, NTU was the best-performing Taiwanese institution out of 38 local universities that made the list. It
The Taipei Department of Health yesterday said that the number of suicides of young people in the city has grown rapidly in the past two years, adding that mental health issues are the main reasons for suicidal behavior. Last year, 339 people died from suicide in the city, a decline of 10 people from 2018, the department said, citing Ministry of Health and Welfare data. However, the number of deaths from suicide among people aged 15 to 24 increased from 17 to 28, or by 64.7 percent, showing that suicide prevention measures for the age group needs immediate attention, it said. The Taipei