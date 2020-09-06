The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported two imported cases of COVID-19, a Filipino man who arrived from the Philippines and a Taiwanese woman who returned from Indonesia, bringing the nation’s total number of confirmed cases to 492.
Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said that case No. 491 is a migrant worker in his 30s, who came to Taiwan on Thursday and did not show any symptoms upon arrival.
All travelers arriving from the Philippines are required to be tested at the airport, he said, adding that the man was taken to a centralized quarantine facility and his results yesterday confirmed that he had COVID-19.
Case No. 492, a woman in her 30s, in June traveled to Indonesia for work, Chuang said.
Between Aug. 15 and 22, she began experiencing symptoms, including sneezing, a runny nose, fever, and loss of smell and taste, but did not seek medical attention before returning to Taiwan on Friday, he said.
She tested positive yesterday, and both have been hospitalized for treatment, he added.
Nine passengers who sat near the man on the flight to Taiwan, as well as a colleague and two passengers who were on the same flight with the woman, have been placed in home isolation, while all crew members of the two flights have been asked to practice self-health management, Chuang said.
He said that of the nation’s confirmed cases, there have been seven deaths, while 473 people have been removed from isolated treatment and 12 are still being treated in hospitals.
