The owner of a mask supplier accused of importing more than 3 million nonmedical-grade masks from China and selling them through the government’s mask rationing system was yesterday questioned by prosecutors on suspicion of fraud before being released on NT$3.5 million (US$118,495) bail.
While being questioned at the Shilin District Prosecutors’ Office, Lin Chin-ming (林進明), owner of New Taipei City-based Carry Hi-tech, reportedly denied that the imported masks were of lower quality than those made in Taiwan.
Prosecutors early yesterday summoned Lin for questioning and said they are considering charging him with fraud and breaches of the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act (藥事法).
Photo: CNA
He was released at 5am after posting bail, and declined to speak with reporters.
Investigators on Friday searched Lin’s factory in Bali District (八里) and two other locations, seizing about 700,000 Chinese-made, nonmedical-grade masks, NT$8 million in cash, accounting books, computers and other evidence.
Lin allegedly imported the Chinese masks for about NT$1 each, then relabeled and repackaged them for sale to the government for NT$3.1 each, investigators said.
Investigators are still working to determine the exact amount of the company’s profit on the products, as well as the quantity of imported masks and their destination, they said.
On Wednesday, a pharmacist in Sanchong District (三重) discovered that a shipment of Carry Hi-tech masks had a “Made in Anhui” package label in simplified Chinese.
After investigating the claim, the Food and Drug Administration ordered Carry Hi-tech to halt production, and on Thursday told a news conference that the company had last month imported 3.37 million nonmedical-grade masks from China for use in the government’s mask rationing program.
That evening, when speaking to reporters, Lin defended the quality of the masks, saying they were industrial-grade masks and were comparable to, if not better than, Taiwan-made masks.
He also accused the government of overburdening his company with steep production quotas in requisitioning domestic mask production.
None of the masks Carry Hi-tech imported from China were among those Taiwan had donated to other countries, the government said.
Meanwhile, the Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday announced measures to address the matter.
The center on Friday had said that people who purchased masks with the “Carry mask” logo imprinted on them through the government rationing system could exchange the products at four major convenience stores and pharmacy chains, center supply division head Tsai Shou-chuan (蔡壽?) said.
After reconsideration, people can only exchange the masks at National Health Insurance-contracted pharmacies and local public health centers until Friday next week, he said.
The center would also take legal action against Carry Hi-tech to reclaim the expense of exchanging the masks, he added.
As of Friday, 535,975 masks have been recalled, including 497,112 from New Taipei City, 24,648 from Yilan County, 8,860 from Taipei and a few additional masks from other places, Tsai said.
About 1 million Carry masks remain at post offices, which have been sealed for safekeeping, and Chunghwa Post would collect unsold and returned masks at pharmacies, he said.
Whether the masks would be destroyed or returned to Carry Hi-tech depends on the court’s decision, he added.
Additional reporting by Lee I-chia
