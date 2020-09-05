Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





HEALTH

CECC reports imported case

Taiwan recorded a new imported case of COVID-19 yesterday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said. A Taiwanese woman in her 40s tested positive after returning on Tuesday from Japan, where she had worked since September last year, center spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said. In Japan, she had a runny nose on Tuesday last week, but her symptoms later subsided, Chuang said. Even though she was asymptomatic upon returning to Taiwan, she notified airport health authorities of her earlier symptoms and was tested before being sent to a quarantine facility, Chuang said. The case brings the total number of cases in Taiwan to 490, of which 398 have been classified as imported, the CECC said.

DIPLOMACY

License agreement signed

The mutual recognition of driver’s licenses issued by Taiwan and the US state of Vermont took effect on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. Under the agreement, Taiwanese licensed drivers can apply for a license in Vermont without having to take a written test or road test, the ministry said. The arrangement would provide greater convenience for Taiwanese who work, study or reside in Vermont, it added. Taiwan is the first foreign government to enter into such a reciprocity agreement with Vermont, the 34th US state to do so with Taiwan.

DIPLOMACY

UK visit uncertain: ministry

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) yesterday thanked British Minister of State for Trade Policy Greg Hands for promoting bilateral trade ties, but did not confirm whether Hands would be traveling to Taiwan for trade talks. Hands on Thursday said he would be holding annual trade talks with his Taiwanese counterpart in the fall. “I take a very strong interest in our superb bilateral trade relationship with Taiwan, who’ve actually provided a lot of assistance to the United Kingdom during the pandemic,” Hands said, when asked by British MP Heather Wheeler to provide an update on the UK’s trade relationship with Taiwan. Wheeler shared the clip of the question-and-answer session with Hands on Twitter. “This autumn we will hold our annual trade talks with my Taiwanese counterpart, who I first did such talks with in 2016,” Hands said. “Like us, Taiwan through its membership of the World Trade Organization is committed to the same values of free trade and free markets as we are, and we look forward to deepening our relationship with Taiwan in the coming trade talks.”

SPORTS

Climber eyes Olympics

One of Taiwan’s leading female sport climbers is aiming to qualify in December for a spot in the delayed Tokyo Summer Olympics next year. Lee Hung-ying (李虹瑩), Taiwan’s top ranked climber in two of the sport’s three disciplines, on Wednesday said that she is preparing for the Asian Championship to be held Dec. 9-13 in Xiamen, China. As of Thursday, she is ranked worldwide No. 40 in speed climbing and No. 55 in bouldering, the International Federation of Sport Climbing’s Web site shows. The third discipline is lead climbing, and Lee said she needs to win in the combined format to become one of the 20 competitors in the sport’s Olympic debut. Although she was forced to change her original plan to train in Japan because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the new schedule gives her more time to recover from previous injuries and improve her physical strength, she said.