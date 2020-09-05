HEALTH
CECC reports imported case
Taiwan recorded a new imported case of COVID-19 yesterday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said. A Taiwanese woman in her 40s tested positive after returning on Tuesday from Japan, where she had worked since September last year, center spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said. In Japan, she had a runny nose on Tuesday last week, but her symptoms later subsided, Chuang said. Even though she was asymptomatic upon returning to Taiwan, she notified airport health authorities of her earlier symptoms and was tested before being sent to a quarantine facility, Chuang said. The case brings the total number of cases in Taiwan to 490, of which 398 have been classified as imported, the CECC said.
DIPLOMACY
License agreement signed
The mutual recognition of driver’s licenses issued by Taiwan and the US state of Vermont took effect on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. Under the agreement, Taiwanese licensed drivers can apply for a license in Vermont without having to take a written test or road test, the ministry said. The arrangement would provide greater convenience for Taiwanese who work, study or reside in Vermont, it added. Taiwan is the first foreign government to enter into such a reciprocity agreement with Vermont, the 34th US state to do so with Taiwan.
DIPLOMACY
UK visit uncertain: ministry
Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) yesterday thanked British Minister of State for Trade Policy Greg Hands for promoting bilateral trade ties, but did not confirm whether Hands would be traveling to Taiwan for trade talks. Hands on Thursday said he would be holding annual trade talks with his Taiwanese counterpart in the fall. “I take a very strong interest in our superb bilateral trade relationship with Taiwan, who’ve actually provided a lot of assistance to the United Kingdom during the pandemic,” Hands said, when asked by British MP Heather Wheeler to provide an update on the UK’s trade relationship with Taiwan. Wheeler shared the clip of the question-and-answer session with Hands on Twitter. “This autumn we will hold our annual trade talks with my Taiwanese counterpart, who I first did such talks with in 2016,” Hands said. “Like us, Taiwan through its membership of the World Trade Organization is committed to the same values of free trade and free markets as we are, and we look forward to deepening our relationship with Taiwan in the coming trade talks.”
SPORTS
Climber eyes Olympics
One of Taiwan’s leading female sport climbers is aiming to qualify in December for a spot in the delayed Tokyo Summer Olympics next year. Lee Hung-ying (李虹瑩), Taiwan’s top ranked climber in two of the sport’s three disciplines, on Wednesday said that she is preparing for the Asian Championship to be held Dec. 9-13 in Xiamen, China. As of Thursday, she is ranked worldwide No. 40 in speed climbing and No. 55 in bouldering, the International Federation of Sport Climbing’s Web site shows. The third discipline is lead climbing, and Lee said she needs to win in the combined format to become one of the 20 competitors in the sport’s Olympic debut. Although she was forced to change her original plan to train in Japan because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the new schedule gives her more time to recover from previous injuries and improve her physical strength, she said.
LEADING MARKETS: Saudi Arabia came first in the two rankings compiled by OpenSignal and South Korea was in the top three, while the UK ranked last in both Taiwan ranks fourth in terms of overall average download speed experienced by 5G users as well as average download speed using 5G technology, OpenSignal says. The London-based independent mobile analytics company published the ranking on Wednesday after collecting data from May 16 to Aug. 14 in 12 leading 5G markets: Taiwan, Australia, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong, Kuwait, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Switzerland, the UK and the US. It also said that Taiwan, Canada and Hong Kong launched their 5G services this year. In terms of the overall average download speed experienced by 5G users, where the company took into
The Ministry of the Interior on Friday approved the naturalization of seven high-level foreign professionals, who the amended Nationality Act (國籍法) allows to hold Republic of China citizenship without losing their original nationality. Four of the naturalized citizens specialize in education, while the other three specialize in science and technology, economics and medicine respectively, the ministry said. The new citizens, aged 30 to 50, are younger than previous ones, the ministry added. One of the new citizens, a Japanese man identified only Mizunuma, specializes in semiconductor development and design, and has had several journal articles and scientific essays published, it said. Mizunuma has diligently
Scooter riders in Taipei can now pay NT$400 per month for unlimited parking in all of the city’s parking spaces, the Taipei Parking Management and Development Office said. Transportation Management Division section chief Lo Chih-hao (羅至浩) on Tuesday said the office has launched two new scooter parking measures to lower expenses for riders. The city charges NT$20 for scooter parking near 16 designated shopping districts, according to the office’s Web site. The monthly parking pass can be purchased by filling out a form on the office’s Web site, Lo said, adding that buyers can pay with cash at designated parking lots or through
‘SPREAD TOO THIN’: Former commander Chang Yen-ting said that the nation’s airfields were vulnerable to precision strikes that could disable combat aircraft The military must adjust its strategies as the methods of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force undergo a qualitative shift, retired Republic of China Air Force deputy commander Chang Yen-ting (張延廷) said on Saturday. Over the past few months, there have been frequent sightings of Chinese military aircraft near Taiwan and Ministry of National Defense data shows that an incursion on Aug. 10 was the third time since March last year that PLA aircraft had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait. Military tensions between China and the US in the Strait and the South and East China seas