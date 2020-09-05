The government showed negligence in quality control of the nation’s mask rationing system, which might have caused even more counterfeit masks to enter the system than have been identified, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus said yesterday.
KMT caucus secretary-general Lin Yi-hua (林奕華) told a news conference in Taipei that it was her office that first received a report about counterfeit masks and when staff at her office contacted the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) about the issue it was clearly oblivious to the situation.
She said that paramedics working for a large hospital in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店) had been issued masks without logos indicating the manufacturers and which were different from those made in Taiwan.
Photo courtesy of the KMT caucus
This suggests that there could be more masks in the rationing system that are made in China rather than in Taiwan, she said.
After a New Taipei City pharmacist reported that a shipment of masks from Carry Hi-tech contained more than 3 million that were made in China, the FDA said that it was the company’s second offense since the rationing system was launched in February, which shows that the agency has been negligent in monitoring the source of the company’s masks, Lin said.
Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) should tell the public how many more Chinese-made masks have made their way into the system and apologize, she said.
Su and President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) have criticized the company, but have remained silent about the substandard quality assurance mechanism in the rationing system, KMT caucus deputy secretary-general Hsieh Yi-fong (謝衣鳳) said.
KMT Legislator Hung Mong-kai (洪孟楷) said that the government in July transferred the responsibility of tallying and delivering masks from the Taiwan Textile Research Institute to Chunghwa Post, asking how the state-run postal company would have the ability to verify the origin of the masks given its already demanding workload.
The Bureau of Standards routinely inspects masks sold at 102 stores, which account for less than 1 percent of the more than 10,000 stores selling masks nationwide, Hung said, adding that with such lax inspections, it is no wonder that Chinese-made masks have found their way into the market.
These problems highlight the Democratic Progressive Party administration’s incompetence and negligence, he said.
The Cabinet has been promoting the slogan that the government is “capable,” but now it seems that it is only “capable” of making mistakes, KMT Legislator Lee Te-wei (李德維) said.
