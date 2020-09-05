Formosat-7 weather data close global forecast gap

ERROR REDUCTION: A constellation of six satellites, operating since March, has daily delivered 4,000 data sets to international meteorological organizations

By Lo chi and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Formosat-7/COSMIC-2 satellite constellation has successfully filled weather prediction data gaps amid the COVID-19 pandemic, meteorologists said, adding that domestic satellite data contributed greatly to reducing the error of global weather forecasts made by international weather organizations.

Meteorologists forecast the weather based on data collected by sensors on commercial aircraft, but the data volume has plunged due to decreased global mobility in the past few months, the National Applied Research Laboratories (NARL) said yesterday.

The satellite constellation, which was launched into orbit on June 25 last year, has bridged that gap, the NARL added.

The global distribution of atmospheric data gathered by six satellites of the FORMOSAT-7 satellite constellation is shown in this undated graphic. Photo courtesy of National Applied Research Laboratories

The six-satellite constellation, which gathers weather data between 50? north and south latitude, is one of the biggest Taiwan-US collaborative programs in science and technology. It is the successor of the Formosat-3/COSMIC constellation, which was jointly launched by Taiwan and the US in 2006 and decommissioned on May 1 this year.

The NARL quoted Sean Healy, a senior scientist of the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, as saying that until early this year, radio occultation data contributed only 4 percent to its error-reduction systems for 24-hour weather forecasts.

Since the Taiwanese satellite data became available in March, statistics show that the share of radio occultation data has risen to between 10 and 11 percent in the center’s error-reduction systems, the NARL said.

The satellites provide international weather centers with at least of 4,000 radio occultation data packets per day, National Space Organization Director-General Lin Chun-liang (林俊良) said, also highlighting the NARL’s role in ensuring a steady supply of high-quality data.

Four satellites have reached their stable orbits at an attitude of 550km, while two still circle the Earth at their 720km injection orbits, the NARL said, adding that all satellites are to reach their stable orbits by February next year.