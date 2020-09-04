Taiwan is considering limiting ractopamine levels in pig parts not covered by international standards, the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) said yesterday.
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Friday last week announced that the government would set maximum residue levels for ractopamine in imported US pork and ease restrictions on US beef in an attempt to pave the way for an eventual trade deal with the US.
At the time, the Council of Agriculture said that it would base ractopamine standards on those set by the Codex Alimentarius Commission: 10 parts per billion (ppb) in pork muscle and fat, 40ppb in livers and 90ppb in kidneys.
Photo: Lu Yi-hsuan, Taipei Times
At a news conference yesterday, Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Hsueh Jui-yuan (薛瑞元) was asked whether standards are being considered for pig parts, such as organs, not covered by the Codex Alimentarius standards.
The government is studying how other countries have approached the issue, Hsueh said, adding that some have a standard for a miscellaneous category of “other edible parts.”
“If the government ends up setting a standard for ‘other edible parts,’ it will enforce it,” Hsueh said. “If it does not set one, the standard will be none [zero].”
In preparation for new standards on US pork imports, to take effect on Jan. 1 next year, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said that he had asked the MOHW to set uniform punishments for vendors who fail to label or falsely label a product’s country of origin.
The policy is “based on the precondition” that the health of Taiwanese would not be adversely affected, Su said, adding that Taiwan cannot afford to “set up barriers” that would impair its economic growth.
