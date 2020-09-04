Protestor calls Ma a ‘CCP soldier’

By Chen Yun / Staff reporter





Former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) yesterday at an event in Taipei criticized the easing of restrictions on US pork imports by President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration, but his remarks to the media afterward were disrupted when Taiwan Republic Office (台灣國辦公室) director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵) called him a soldier of the Chinese Communist Party.

Ma joined former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) and other politicians from the pan-blue camp at a memorial for Chinese literature professor Wang Hsiao-po (王曉波).

Wang, who passed away in July, was a former deputy chairman of the Alliance for the Reunification of China (中國統一聯盟) and well-known for his pro-China stance.

Taiwan Republic Office director Chilly Chen, center, is restrained as he attempts to throw tomato juice over former president Ma Ying-jeou as Ma spoke to reporters at a memorial for Chinese literature professor Wang Hsiao-po in Taipei yesterday. Chen later accused Ma of being “a front-line soldier for the Chinese Communist Party.” Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times

Ma told reporters that the government’s new position on US pork imports is another example of a policy reversal by Tsai.

“Before, she treated the ECFA [Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement] as ‘poison wrapped in a sugar coating,’ but now she knows the ECFA is very important for Taiwan,” Ma said, adding that Tsai has done this many times.

“Under my administration, the government did not consider importing US pork at first,” Ma said. “Later, in March 2012, we introduced import policies, but imposed safe levels, separated US pork from beef products, mandated labeling and implemented a strict ban on pig offal [organs] to minimize health hazards from ractopamine.”

“For this policy reversal, Tsai should earnestly apologize to the public... The change should be done through the democratic process and communicated clearly with legislators, the public and hog farmers,” Ma said. “It must be approved by the legislature, not be done by an executive order.”

Halfway through his remarks, Ma was interrupted by Chen saying: “Nine percent Ma, stop being a front-line soldier for the Chinese Communist Party.”

“Nine percent” refers to the public’s dissatisfaction with Ma’s administration seeking closer economic and political links with China. Once during his second term as president, Ma only received an approval rating of 9 percent on a public opinion poll.

Startling Ma, Chen repeated the accusation as he moved to within a few meters of the former president, before being repelled by Ma’s security detail.

At the time, Chen held a container of tomato juice, which he later said was he would have used to splash the ex-president “to signify that Ma is a spokesman for communist red China.”

In a news release, Chen said: “In his recent public talks, Ma said Taiwan’s military should not fight against China, but rather should surrender to pursue peace if war breaks out. Now he’s disparaging the DPP [Democratic Progressive Party] on the US pork issue.”

“All of this shows that Ma is a cohort of Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), working together to intimidate Taiwanese,” Chen added.

“The judiciary must conduct an investigation, as we suspect Ma is an enemy collaborator, a stooge working for China,” Chen said. “Throughout his political life, Ma has shown that he possesses a rotting, boorish mind, full of feudal thinking, and has always opposed historic changes for democratic transition and freedom. That is why his reputation will be remembered as ‘Bumbler Ma’ and ‘9-percent Ma’ throughout the world.”

Additional reporting by Jason Pan