Former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) yesterday at an event in Taipei criticized the easing of restrictions on US pork imports by President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration, but his remarks to the media afterward were disrupted when Taiwan Republic Office (台灣國辦公室) director Chilly Chen (陳峻涵) called him a soldier of the Chinese Communist Party.
Ma joined former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) and other politicians from the pan-blue camp at a memorial for Chinese literature professor Wang Hsiao-po (王曉波).
Wang, who passed away in July, was a former deputy chairman of the Alliance for the Reunification of China (中國統一聯盟) and well-known for his pro-China stance.
Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times
Ma told reporters that the government’s new position on US pork imports is another example of a policy reversal by Tsai.
“Before, she treated the ECFA [Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement] as ‘poison wrapped in a sugar coating,’ but now she knows the ECFA is very important for Taiwan,” Ma said, adding that Tsai has done this many times.
“Under my administration, the government did not consider importing US pork at first,” Ma said. “Later, in March 2012, we introduced import policies, but imposed safe levels, separated US pork from beef products, mandated labeling and implemented a strict ban on pig offal [organs] to minimize health hazards from ractopamine.”
“For this policy reversal, Tsai should earnestly apologize to the public... The change should be done through the democratic process and communicated clearly with legislators, the public and hog farmers,” Ma said. “It must be approved by the legislature, not be done by an executive order.”
Halfway through his remarks, Ma was interrupted by Chen saying: “Nine percent Ma, stop being a front-line soldier for the Chinese Communist Party.”
“Nine percent” refers to the public’s dissatisfaction with Ma’s administration seeking closer economic and political links with China. Once during his second term as president, Ma only received an approval rating of 9 percent on a public opinion poll.
Startling Ma, Chen repeated the accusation as he moved to within a few meters of the former president, before being repelled by Ma’s security detail.
At the time, Chen held a container of tomato juice, which he later said was he would have used to splash the ex-president “to signify that Ma is a spokesman for communist red China.”
In a news release, Chen said: “In his recent public talks, Ma said Taiwan’s military should not fight against China, but rather should surrender to pursue peace if war breaks out. Now he’s disparaging the DPP [Democratic Progressive Party] on the US pork issue.”
“All of this shows that Ma is a cohort of Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), working together to intimidate Taiwanese,” Chen added.
“The judiciary must conduct an investigation, as we suspect Ma is an enemy collaborator, a stooge working for China,” Chen said. “Throughout his political life, Ma has shown that he possesses a rotting, boorish mind, full of feudal thinking, and has always opposed historic changes for democratic transition and freedom. That is why his reputation will be remembered as ‘Bumbler Ma’ and ‘9-percent Ma’ throughout the world.”
Additional reporting by Jason Pan
LEADING MARKETS: Saudi Arabia came first in the two rankings compiled by OpenSignal and South Korea was in the top three, while the UK ranked last in both Taiwan ranks fourth in terms of overall average download speed experienced by 5G users as well as average download speed using 5G technology, OpenSignal says. The London-based independent mobile analytics company published the ranking on Wednesday after collecting data from May 16 to Aug. 14 in 12 leading 5G markets: Taiwan, Australia, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong, Kuwait, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Switzerland, the UK and the US. It also said that Taiwan, Canada and Hong Kong launched their 5G services this year. In terms of the overall average download speed experienced by 5G users, where the company took into
The Ministry of the Interior on Friday approved the naturalization of seven high-level foreign professionals, who the amended Nationality Act (國籍法) allows to hold Republic of China citizenship without losing their original nationality. Four of the naturalized citizens specialize in education, while the other three specialize in science and technology, economics and medicine respectively, the ministry said. The new citizens, aged 30 to 50, are younger than previous ones, the ministry added. One of the new citizens, a Japanese man identified only Mizunuma, specializes in semiconductor development and design, and has had several journal articles and scientific essays published, it said. Mizunuma has diligently
Scooter riders in Taipei can now pay NT$400 per month for unlimited parking in all of the city’s parking spaces, the Taipei Parking Management and Development Office said. Transportation Management Division section chief Lo Chih-hao (羅至浩) on Tuesday said the office has launched two new scooter parking measures to lower expenses for riders. The city charges NT$20 for scooter parking near 16 designated shopping districts, according to the office’s Web site. The monthly parking pass can be purchased by filling out a form on the office’s Web site, Lo said, adding that buyers can pay with cash at designated parking lots or through
‘SPREAD TOO THIN’: Former commander Chang Yen-ting said that the nation’s airfields were vulnerable to precision strikes that could disable combat aircraft The military must adjust its strategies as the methods of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force undergo a qualitative shift, retired Republic of China Air Force deputy commander Chang Yen-ting (張延廷) said on Saturday. Over the past few months, there have been frequent sightings of Chinese military aircraft near Taiwan and Ministry of National Defense data shows that an incursion on Aug. 10 was the third time since March last year that PLA aircraft had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait. Military tensions between China and the US in the Strait and the South and East China seas