‘Six assurances’ clarify US backing: Tsai

TAIWAN’S EFFORTS: President Tsai Ing-wen said just as the government has guarded against the swine flu and COVID-19, it would protect hog farmers and all citizens

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter, with CNA





The US has made its security commitment to Taiwan clearer, after the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) unveiled declassified documents in which the administration of former US president Ronald Reagan laid out the “six assurances” to Taiwan, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday.

The AIT on Monday unveiled two declassified documents in 1982 between then-AIT director James Lilley and then-US secretary of state George Shultz concerning the US’ policy in selling weapons to Taiwan.

In the document sent by Shultz to Lilley, the Reagan administration gave its “six assurances” to Taiwan: namely, the US did not agree to set a date for ending arms sales to Taiwan; it sees no mediation role for the US between Taiwan and the People’s Republic of China (PRC); the US would not attempt to exert pressure on Taiwan to enter into negotiations with the PRC; there has been no change in the US’ longstanding position on the issue of sovereignty over Taiwan; the US has no plans to seek revisions to the Taiwan Relations Act; and the August 17 Communique between China and the US should not be read to imply that the US agreed to engage in prior consultations with Beijing on arms sales to Taiwan.

President Tsai Ing-wen briefs reporters about the government’s policy on imports of US pork containing ractopamine in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

Tsai also addressed the controversial issue of the government easing restrictions on the imports of US pork containing ractopamine.

“Based on scientific evidence and international standards, our government will ease restrictions on US pork and beef imports,” Tsai said. “We have heard opinions from many sides on this matter in recent days. I want to thank everyone for their valuable input and recommendations. It will motivate the Cabinet and push them to do better.”

“We want especially to thank our hog farmers,” she said. “Last year, they had to put up with the African swine flu, but our society worked together to safeguard the good reputation of Taiwanese pork products. Our efforts over the past 23 years also facilitated Taiwan’s removal from the list of countries that have foot-and-mouth disease, which allows our pork products to be exported and sold in markets around the world.”

Tsai also thanked the public for uniting to combat COVID-19 to ensure a safe and healthy society.

“Taiwan’s efforts in this fight have been noticed and recognized around the world,” she said. “It has brought Taiwan to the attention of the international community, a direct result of our efforts together.”

“The global situation is rapidly changing,” Tsai said, citing the visit of Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil and his delegation, and high-level talks on bilateral trade soon to be held with the US. “We must seize these opportunities all together to make the right decisions for the long-term good of our nation’s economy and strategic planning.”

Just as the government succeeded in guarding against African swine flu and COVID-19, it would continue to strive with the same determination and effort for the economic good of hog farmers and the health of all citizens, she said.

“So that everyone can have this assurance and work together to build greater trust in Taiwan throughout the world — and for Taiwan to be closer linked to the world,” Tsai added.

Asked about American Chamber of Commerce in Taipei officials urging the US to start trade talks with Taiwan, Tsai said: “We welcome a US decision on this matter and dates for the talks are in the planning.”

“The US certainly is Taiwan’s most important trade partner, especially now with the pandemic bringing a lot of change to the world. We hope to expand the areas of collaboration through the current dialogue and enhance ongoing cooperation programs,” Tsai said.

The government would like to implement new supply chain plans for high-tech production, strengthen mutual investment, broaden collaboration on infrastructure projects and energy programs, and boost protection of intellectual property rights, she added.

“We expect the dialogue and cooperation to not only strengthen Taiwan-US collaboration and foster advancements for the international community, but elevate Taiwan’s economy to the next level,” she said.