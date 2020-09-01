A COVID-19 vaccine developed by Taipei-based Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (MVC) and the US National Institutes of Health has been given conditional approval to enter human trials, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said yesterday.
The “MVC-COV1901 vaccine injection” was found eligible to enter a phase 1 clinical trial by a panel of experts, on condition that Medigen submits additional technical data on the vaccine, the FDA said.
Once the data are reviewed by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, MVC will become the third company in Taiwan to begin human trials for a COVID-19 vaccine, after Adimmune Corp and United Biomedical, the FDA said in a statement.
The vaccine is the first targeted at COVID-19 to be developed by Taiwan and the US, FDA official Wu Ming-mei (吳明美) said.
The US National Institutes of Health has partnered with two companies — Neihu District (內湖)-headquartered MVC and US-based Moderna — to develop two types of COVID-19 vaccine.
The candidate developed by Moderna injects messenger RNA into the human body, while the one developed by MVC injects proteins, both with the aim of triggering the production of antibodies, Wu said.
Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine has already progressed to a phase 3 clinical study, Wu added.
