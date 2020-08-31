Czechs who live or have lived in Taiwan said the visit of an official delegation headed by Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil reflects the strong will of the Czech people and would deepen their understanding of Taiwan.
The delegation arrived in Taiwan yesterday on a six-day visit.
Karel Picha, a creative director at Be Lucky Creative Studio and proprietor of a Czech restaurant in Taipei, on Friday said the visit reflects the Czech Republic’s support for Taiwan regardless of Beijing’s objections.
The Czech Republic decided to go ahead with the visit despite China’s threats to take action against countries that pursue relationships with Taiwan, the 38-year-old said.
Lukas Vanek, a high school English teacher, said Vystrcil’s visit shows that Czechs must cherish their democracy and freedom, and not yield to those who are trying to suppress those values.
“This visit shows that enough is enough and that Czechs, at least some Czechs, are not ready to relinquish our values and our sovereignty,” Vanek said.
Tomas, a 40-year-old businessman who has lived in Taiwan for more than 16 years, said the two nations have transformed from totalitarian one-party rule to modern democratic systems that guarantee basic freedoms and equal rights for citizens.
“We both did it the ‘Velvet’ way. Today’s Taiwan is much like the Czech Republic, a relatively small country in a big, big global world,” he said.
Through cooperation between universities and student exchanges, awareness of Taiwan in the Czech Republic has been gaining momentum, and more Czechs are visiting Taiwan not just for business or to study, but also for leisure, he added.
The visit “will enable Czech people to understand who Taiwanese are, Taiwan’s historical context and vice versa. I think an official visit by Vystrcil’s delegation is a good step in that direction,” said Petr Danda, a freelance architect in Prague who studied at National Taiwan University of Science and Technology from 2015 to 2016.
Ondrej Geppert, 38, who teaches Slavic languages at National Chengchi University, said that in addition to the growing number of Western students attending Taiwanese universities, European schools are also welcoming students from Asia, although most are from China.
“Unfortunately many Western universities have adopted Chinese sources and values, backed by propaganda publications and seminars funded by the Chinese Communist Party,” Geppert said, adding that universities are and should remain platforms for free speech, alternative views and new ideas.
‘TREASON’: Ma Ying-jeou has belittled the Taiwanese military and is forcing the public to accept China’s ‘one country, two systems’ formula, an ex-defense chief said Nearly 60 percent of Taiwanese disagreed with a statement by former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) that if Beijing were to wage war against Taiwan, “the first battle will be the last,” a survey released yesterday by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation showed. The poll showed that 33.9 percent of respondents agreed with the statement, 58.3 percent disagreed and 3.7 percent had no opinion. Ma on Aug. 10 said that if there were to be a war, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) would make it quick, so that its invasion on Taiwan would be over by the time the US military comes to
Eight restaurants in Taipei and Taichung were given one or two-star Michelin ratings for the first time, while Le Palais of the Palais de Chine Hotel retained its three-star rating for the third consecutive year in this year’s Michelin Guide. Michelin began evaluating the culinary scene in Taipei in 2018. This year was the first time that it evaluated restaurants in Taichung, too. The list of star-rated restaurateurs was revealed in a ceremony at the National Taichung Theater yesterday. In Taipei, Danny’s Steakhouse (教父牛排), Da-Wan Yakiniku Dining Restaurant (大腕燒肉), Golden Formosa Restaurant (金蓬萊遵古台菜), Impromptu by Paul Lee, Ken Anho Japanese Restaurant
TRACING SOURCE: The woman had been in Shanghai for a few days before the onset of her symptoms, so she probably did not infect others in Taiwan, the CECC said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported a case of a Taiwanese who tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Shanghai. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also the CECC spokesman, said that the case is a woman in her 70s who lives alone in southern Taiwan and had been in Taiwan since November last year. After arriving in Shanghai on Aug. 15 and testing negative for COVID-19, the woman was quarantined in a hotel, Chuang said. On Friday last week, she developed a sore throat, so she was tested again, he said, adding that after
COMMUNITY IMPACT: As the virus comes with relatively less clear symptoms than SARS, preventing the spread of asymptomatic cases remains central to the nation’s efforts Local governments can independently set mandatory mask-wearing rules for eight types of crowded or enclosed spaces, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported a case of a Philippine worker who tested positive after returning to the Philippines from Taiwan. Since the center loosened mandatory COVID-19 prevention rules and started promoting the “new disease prevention lifestyle” on June 7, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who also heads the CECC, said he has increasingly seen people letting their guard down. Chen said that the center encourages people to practice social distancing or wear a mask in eight