More young people are being diagnosed with colorectal cancer, with the incidence rate increasing nearly 20 percent over the past few years, a surgeon said yesterday, urging people to be aware of the signs and symptoms.
An example, said Kang Jung-cheng (糠榮誠), director of Taiwan Adventist Hospital’s Colon and Rectal Surgery Division, is Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, who yesterday died of colon cancer at the age of 43, calling on people to be vigilant for symptoms, including dark stools or blood in the stool, narrowing of the stool, sudden constipation, abdominal pain or unintended weight loss.
Colorectal cancer has been among the nation’s most deadly cancers for 11 consecutive years, and more than 15,000 people are diagnosed with colorectal cancer in Taiwan every year, Ministry of Health and Welfare data showed.
The mortality rate of colorectal cancer ranks third among the 10 most common cancers in the nation, because nearly all colon and rectal cancers begin as a polyp growing on the inner surface of the colon, with a precancerous polyp taking about five to 10 years to turn into cancer, Kang said, adding that early detection and treatment are key.
In the past, most people diagnosed with colorectal cancer were 60 to 70 years old, but more young people have been diagnosed with it in recent years, he said.
Clinical observations indicate that the detection of colorectal polyps in people aged 20 to 40 has increased by about 20 percent, while the incidence of colorectal cancer in people of that age group has also increased by nearly 20 percent, Kang said, adding that they might miss the best time for treatment if they delay getting screened until they are in their 50s or 60s.
The reason cancer cases are increasing among younger people might be associated with their oncogenes, genes that can potentially cause cancer, or exposure to carcinogens, substances that cause cancer, he added.
Two of his female patients, both aged 28, were recently diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer, Kang said, adding that one woman frequently drank liquor for work, while the other had the habit of eating Taiwanese-style popcorn chicken every day after work.
Most people know that blood in the stool is a key warning sign, but a stool coated in bright-red blood typically involves hemorrhoids, while colon cancer has dark-colored blood in the stool, he said.
Changes in bowel habits are another important sign of possible colorectal cancer, such as suddenly experiencing constipation when they normally have smooth bowel movements, but those with any of the symptoms should seek medical attention as early as possible, he said.
People aged 50 or older should have a colonoscopy every five years and have colorectal polyps removed to prevent cancer, Kang said.
To lower their risk of getting cancer, people who have a family history of colorectal cancer or have had siblings diagnosed with colorectal polyps should increase their vigilance and get regular screenings, as well as maintain a healthy lifestyle, which includes eating less deep-fried or barbecued food, and avoiding alcohol consumption, he said.
