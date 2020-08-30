Police seek origin of gun used to shoot Holger Chen

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





Government officials yesterday ordered police to track down the origin of a gun used to shoot Internet celebrity Holger Chen (陳之漢) early on Friday in New Taipei City’s Linkou District (林口).

A 23-year-old man, surnamed Liu (劉), who turned himself in to police, was on Friday denied bail and placed in detention.

Chen is being treated for injuries after being shot in the arm and leg outside a fitness center he founded.

New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) said he has instructed police to prioritize the investigation, as it had shocked the public and raised safety concerns, given that an illegal firearm was used in the incident.

Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said he has asked the National Police Agency to form a task force to find out where the handgun had originated, determine Liu’s motives in the attack and find out whether criminal groups were behind it.

“We will not permit criminals to challenge legal authorities. The police force will fully investigate how the suspect carried out the shooting, and if there were accomplices involved,” Hsu said.

Liu has told investigators that he acted alone.

Police records show that Liu has a record of possession of illegal drugs, and was charged with assault after an altercation in March.

The weapon confiscated from Liu was identified as a modified handgun, based on a Jericho 941 semi-automatic pistol made by Israel Weapon Industries, investigators said.

Firearm experts said Liu likely obtained the gun from an organized criminal group, and it was likely modified at an unregistered machine shop in Taiwan, as it is prohibitively expensive to purchase an original Jericho 941, which has an estimated value of NT$350,000 on the black market.