Government officials yesterday ordered police to track down the origin of a gun used to shoot Internet celebrity Holger Chen (陳之漢) early on Friday in New Taipei City’s Linkou District (林口).
A 23-year-old man, surnamed Liu (劉), who turned himself in to police, was on Friday denied bail and placed in detention.
Chen is being treated for injuries after being shot in the arm and leg outside a fitness center he founded.
New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) said he has instructed police to prioritize the investigation, as it had shocked the public and raised safety concerns, given that an illegal firearm was used in the incident.
Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said he has asked the National Police Agency to form a task force to find out where the handgun had originated, determine Liu’s motives in the attack and find out whether criminal groups were behind it.
“We will not permit criminals to challenge legal authorities. The police force will fully investigate how the suspect carried out the shooting, and if there were accomplices involved,” Hsu said.
Liu has told investigators that he acted alone.
Police records show that Liu has a record of possession of illegal drugs, and was charged with assault after an altercation in March.
The weapon confiscated from Liu was identified as a modified handgun, based on a Jericho 941 semi-automatic pistol made by Israel Weapon Industries, investigators said.
Firearm experts said Liu likely obtained the gun from an organized criminal group, and it was likely modified at an unregistered machine shop in Taiwan, as it is prohibitively expensive to purchase an original Jericho 941, which has an estimated value of NT$350,000 on the black market.
‘TREASON’: Ma Ying-jeou has belittled the Taiwanese military and is forcing the public to accept China’s ‘one country, two systems’ formula, an ex-defense chief said Nearly 60 percent of Taiwanese disagreed with a statement by former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) that if Beijing were to wage war against Taiwan, “the first battle will be the last,” a survey released yesterday by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation showed. The poll showed that 33.9 percent of respondents agreed with the statement, 58.3 percent disagreed and 3.7 percent had no opinion. Ma on Aug. 10 said that if there were to be a war, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) would make it quick, so that its invasion on Taiwan would be over by the time the US military comes to
Eight restaurants in Taipei and Taichung were given one or two-star Michelin ratings for the first time, while Le Palais of the Palais de Chine Hotel retained its three-star rating for the third consecutive year in this year’s Michelin Guide. Michelin began evaluating the culinary scene in Taipei in 2018. This year was the first time that it evaluated restaurants in Taichung, too. The list of star-rated restaurateurs was revealed in a ceremony at the National Taichung Theater yesterday. In Taipei, Danny’s Steakhouse (教父牛排), Da-Wan Yakiniku Dining Restaurant (大腕燒肉), Golden Formosa Restaurant (金蓬萊遵古台菜), Impromptu by Paul Lee, Ken Anho Japanese Restaurant
TRACING SOURCE: The woman had been in Shanghai for a few days before the onset of her symptoms, so she probably did not infect others in Taiwan, the CECC said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported a case of a Taiwanese who tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Shanghai. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also the CECC spokesman, said that the case is a woman in her 70s who lives alone in southern Taiwan and had been in Taiwan since November last year. After arriving in Shanghai on Aug. 15 and testing negative for COVID-19, the woman was quarantined in a hotel, Chuang said. On Friday last week, she developed a sore throat, so she was tested again, he said, adding that after
COMMUNITY IMPACT: As the virus comes with relatively less clear symptoms than SARS, preventing the spread of asymptomatic cases remains central to the nation’s efforts Local governments can independently set mandatory mask-wearing rules for eight types of crowded or enclosed spaces, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported a case of a Philippine worker who tested positive after returning to the Philippines from Taiwan. Since the center loosened mandatory COVID-19 prevention rules and started promoting the “new disease prevention lifestyle” on June 7, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who also heads the CECC, said he has increasingly seen people letting their guard down. Chen said that the center encourages people to practice social distancing or wear a mask in eight