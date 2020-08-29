Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





CRIME

Online star shot twice

Internet celebrity Holger Chen (陳之漢) is being treated for injuries after being shot in the arm and leg early yesterday outside a fitness center that he founded in New Taipei City’s Linkou District (林口). Witnesses said that at 2:23am, a man fired three shots at Chen, hitting him twice, as he stood at the gym’s entrance. Chen remained conscious throughout the incident, and even began a livestream as he lay on the ground waiting for medical help to arrive. He was later taken to Linkou’s Chang Gung Memorial Hospital for treatment. Linkou police said that a 23-year-old man, surnamed Liu (劉), later turned himself in. Surveillance footage and a taxi driver who took Liu to the fitness center confirmed Liu as a suspect, police said.

FOREIGN AFFAIRS

Taiwan to aid Beirut victims

The nation is to donate US$150,000 in humanitarian aid to victims of the Aug. 4 explosion at the Port of Beirut, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement yesterday. The ministry expressed the government’s sympathy to the victims of the disaster, in which a warehouse of ammonium nitrate exploded. “The ministry decided to donate US$150,000 to help the Lebanese government and victims of the explosion to overcome the crisis and rebuild their homes,” it said. The donation, made in the spirit of “Taiwan can help and Taiwan is helping,” is to be used for renovation work and to assist in relief projects led by the Mercy Corps, a global non-governmental humanitarian aid organization, it said, adding that at least 200 people lost their lives, while more than 7,000 were injured and tens of thousands of families were left homeless.

CULTURE

Free activities on sports day

All of the nation’s residents are to have free access to public sports centers and athletic facilities on Sept. 9, which is National Sports Day, the Sports Administration has announced. The campaign of free services for the holiday is to include free fitness tests, which would be available throughout next month, said Deputy Minister of Education Lin Teng-chiao (林騰蛟), the acting head of the Sports Administration. A free sports-themed show combining sports and performing arts is to be held at the Taipei Arena on Sept. 19, with 10,000 tickets made available from 1pm today through the KKTIX system, the agency said. The event would match rhythmic gymnastics with a performance by a symphony orchestra, as well as featuring performances by triathlete Li Shiao-yu (李筱瑜) and the National Taipei University of Education’s karate team, it said.

LABOR

Fines for migrants’ bosses

Employers who make illegal deductions from the salaries of migrant workers would face fines of up to NT$300,000, the Ministry of Labor said on Tuesday. The existing law stipulates that employers not withhold any wages. Workers who believe that their wages are being garnished or that they are being overcharged by their brokers should call 1955, a 24-hour consultation and protection hotline, to file a complaint, the ministry said. Some common illegal deductions by employers on behalf of brokers include service fees, foreign loans, residence permit fees and medical examination fees, it said. The broker would face a fine 10 to 20 times the amount overcharged to the worker and their right to operate would be suspended, it added.