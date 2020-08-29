CRIME
Online star shot twice
Internet celebrity Holger Chen (陳之漢) is being treated for injuries after being shot in the arm and leg early yesterday outside a fitness center that he founded in New Taipei City’s Linkou District (林口). Witnesses said that at 2:23am, a man fired three shots at Chen, hitting him twice, as he stood at the gym’s entrance. Chen remained conscious throughout the incident, and even began a livestream as he lay on the ground waiting for medical help to arrive. He was later taken to Linkou’s Chang Gung Memorial Hospital for treatment. Linkou police said that a 23-year-old man, surnamed Liu (劉), later turned himself in. Surveillance footage and a taxi driver who took Liu to the fitness center confirmed Liu as a suspect, police said.
FOREIGN AFFAIRS
Taiwan to aid Beirut victims
The nation is to donate US$150,000 in humanitarian aid to victims of the Aug. 4 explosion at the Port of Beirut, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement yesterday. The ministry expressed the government’s sympathy to the victims of the disaster, in which a warehouse of ammonium nitrate exploded. “The ministry decided to donate US$150,000 to help the Lebanese government and victims of the explosion to overcome the crisis and rebuild their homes,” it said. The donation, made in the spirit of “Taiwan can help and Taiwan is helping,” is to be used for renovation work and to assist in relief projects led by the Mercy Corps, a global non-governmental humanitarian aid organization, it said, adding that at least 200 people lost their lives, while more than 7,000 were injured and tens of thousands of families were left homeless.
CULTURE
Free activities on sports day
All of the nation’s residents are to have free access to public sports centers and athletic facilities on Sept. 9, which is National Sports Day, the Sports Administration has announced. The campaign of free services for the holiday is to include free fitness tests, which would be available throughout next month, said Deputy Minister of Education Lin Teng-chiao (林騰蛟), the acting head of the Sports Administration. A free sports-themed show combining sports and performing arts is to be held at the Taipei Arena on Sept. 19, with 10,000 tickets made available from 1pm today through the KKTIX system, the agency said. The event would match rhythmic gymnastics with a performance by a symphony orchestra, as well as featuring performances by triathlete Li Shiao-yu (李筱瑜) and the National Taipei University of Education’s karate team, it said.
LABOR
Fines for migrants’ bosses
Employers who make illegal deductions from the salaries of migrant workers would face fines of up to NT$300,000, the Ministry of Labor said on Tuesday. The existing law stipulates that employers not withhold any wages. Workers who believe that their wages are being garnished or that they are being overcharged by their brokers should call 1955, a 24-hour consultation and protection hotline, to file a complaint, the ministry said. Some common illegal deductions by employers on behalf of brokers include service fees, foreign loans, residence permit fees and medical examination fees, it said. The broker would face a fine 10 to 20 times the amount overcharged to the worker and their right to operate would be suspended, it added.
‘TREASON’: Ma Ying-jeou has belittled the Taiwanese military and is forcing the public to accept China’s ‘one country, two systems’ formula, an ex-defense chief said Nearly 60 percent of Taiwanese disagreed with a statement by former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) that if Beijing were to wage war against Taiwan, “the first battle will be the last,” a survey released yesterday by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation showed. The poll showed that 33.9 percent of respondents agreed with the statement, 58.3 percent disagreed and 3.7 percent had no opinion. Ma on Aug. 10 said that if there were to be a war, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) would make it quick, so that its invasion on Taiwan would be over by the time the US military comes to
Eight restaurants in Taipei and Taichung were given one or two-star Michelin ratings for the first time, while Le Palais of the Palais de Chine Hotel retained its three-star rating for the third consecutive year in this year’s Michelin Guide. Michelin began evaluating the culinary scene in Taipei in 2018. This year was the first time that it evaluated restaurants in Taichung, too. The list of star-rated restaurateurs was revealed in a ceremony at the National Taichung Theater yesterday. In Taipei, Danny’s Steakhouse (教父牛排), Da-Wan Yakiniku Dining Restaurant (大腕燒肉), Golden Formosa Restaurant (金蓬萊遵古台菜), Impromptu by Paul Lee, Ken Anho Japanese Restaurant
TRACING SOURCE: The woman had been in Shanghai for a few days before the onset of her symptoms, so she probably did not infect others in Taiwan, the CECC said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported a case of a Taiwanese who tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Shanghai. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also the CECC spokesman, said that the case is a woman in her 70s who lives alone in southern Taiwan and had been in Taiwan since November last year. After arriving in Shanghai on Aug. 15 and testing negative for COVID-19, the woman was quarantined in a hotel, Chuang said. On Friday last week, she developed a sore throat, so she was tested again, he said, adding that after
COMMUNITY IMPACT: As the virus comes with relatively less clear symptoms than SARS, preventing the spread of asymptomatic cases remains central to the nation’s efforts Local governments can independently set mandatory mask-wearing rules for eight types of crowded or enclosed spaces, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported a case of a Philippine worker who tested positive after returning to the Philippines from Taiwan. Since the center loosened mandatory COVID-19 prevention rules and started promoting the “new disease prevention lifestyle” on June 7, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who also heads the CECC, said he has increasingly seen people letting their guard down. Chen said that the center encourages people to practice social distancing or wear a mask in eight