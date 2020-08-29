Lion Travel Service is introducing seven two-day to six-day cruises around Taiwan for October and November, with tickets available for preorder from Thursday next week.
With people unable to travel abroad amid the COVID-19 pandemic, local island-hopping cruises have been one of the summer’s best-selling tourism products, with every voyage more than 90 percent full, Lion Travel president and spokesman Andy Yu (游國珍) said on Monday.
The company used to sail the Explorer Dream cruise ship — which has a gross tonnage of 75,338 and holds up to 3,630 passengers — on international voyages, but now uses it for island hopping, taking people to the outlying islands of Kinmen, Penghu and Matsu.
The Explorer Dream cannot dock at most ports on the outlying islands, so it uses tenders, or other boats that ferry people and supplies between the cruise ship and shore, Yu said.
However, the worsening northeastern monsoon could make it difficult to continue using tenders, Yu added.
Taiwan proper has several deep-water ports, so the company came up with the idea of sailing the Explorer Dream around Taiwan, instead of going island hopping, he said.
The voyages could drive up business in the second half of the year, especially as many people have yet to use up all of their annual leave due to the pandemic, he said.
Disease prevention regulations cap the capacity of cruise ships at 50 percent and not all of the tickets are likely to sell, so Lion Travel expects to have about 1,200 to 1,300 passengers onboard the Explorer Dream for each voyage around Taiwan, the Taiwan International Ports Corp (TIPC) said on Monday.
There have been eight local island-hopping cruises so far this year, with a total of 9,032 passengers, or about 1,129 per voyage, TICP statistics showed.
The first cruise around Taiwan sets sail on Oct. 22, and all seven voyages embark and disembark at the Port of Keelung, Yu said.
The two-day package, which starts at NT$2,500 per person, would sail to Turtle Island (Gueishan Island, 龜山島), the Milk Sea (牛奶海) — an ocean area off the coast of Yilan County that has become a tourist hotspot because of the milk-colored water — and Keelung Islet (基隆嶼), Yu said.
The four-day package, which starts at NT$7,900 per person, would dock at ports in Kaohsiung and Hualien County, while the five-day package, which starts at the same price, would dock at ports in Penghu County, Kaohsiung and Hualien, he said.
The four six-day packages, which start at NT$9,900 per person, would dock at ports in Tainan’s Anping District (安平), Penghu, Kaohsiung and Hualien, Yu said.
Lion Travel is offering discounted tickets while it monitors the popularity of local cruises of more than one day, Yu said, adding that the company would raise the prices as it reaches its sales targets of 30 and 50 percent.
Whether to launch another ship for local cruises is being evaluated and likely would not occur before early next year, Yu said.
‘TREASON’: Ma Ying-jeou has belittled the Taiwanese military and is forcing the public to accept China’s ‘one country, two systems’ formula, an ex-defense chief said Nearly 60 percent of Taiwanese disagreed with a statement by former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) that if Beijing were to wage war against Taiwan, “the first battle will be the last,” a survey released yesterday by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation showed. The poll showed that 33.9 percent of respondents agreed with the statement, 58.3 percent disagreed and 3.7 percent had no opinion. Ma on Aug. 10 said that if there were to be a war, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) would make it quick, so that its invasion on Taiwan would be over by the time the US military comes to
Eight restaurants in Taipei and Taichung were given one or two-star Michelin ratings for the first time, while Le Palais of the Palais de Chine Hotel retained its three-star rating for the third consecutive year in this year’s Michelin Guide. Michelin began evaluating the culinary scene in Taipei in 2018. This year was the first time that it evaluated restaurants in Taichung, too. The list of star-rated restaurateurs was revealed in a ceremony at the National Taichung Theater yesterday. In Taipei, Danny’s Steakhouse (教父牛排), Da-Wan Yakiniku Dining Restaurant (大腕燒肉), Golden Formosa Restaurant (金蓬萊遵古台菜), Impromptu by Paul Lee, Ken Anho Japanese Restaurant
TRACING SOURCE: The woman had been in Shanghai for a few days before the onset of her symptoms, so she probably did not infect others in Taiwan, the CECC said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported a case of a Taiwanese who tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Shanghai. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also the CECC spokesman, said that the case is a woman in her 70s who lives alone in southern Taiwan and had been in Taiwan since November last year. After arriving in Shanghai on Aug. 15 and testing negative for COVID-19, the woman was quarantined in a hotel, Chuang said. On Friday last week, she developed a sore throat, so she was tested again, he said, adding that after
COMMUNITY IMPACT: As the virus comes with relatively less clear symptoms than SARS, preventing the spread of asymptomatic cases remains central to the nation’s efforts Local governments can independently set mandatory mask-wearing rules for eight types of crowded or enclosed spaces, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported a case of a Philippine worker who tested positive after returning to the Philippines from Taiwan. Since the center loosened mandatory COVID-19 prevention rules and started promoting the “new disease prevention lifestyle” on June 7, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who also heads the CECC, said he has increasingly seen people letting their guard down. Chen said that the center encourages people to practice social distancing or wear a mask in eight