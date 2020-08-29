The Kaohsiung District Court yesterday sentenced Yi Yuan Fu Group (億圓富集團) chairman Chou Jui-ching (周瑞慶) to 17 years in prison for defrauding investors of NT$4.5 billion (US$152.43 million), as well as ordering him to pay a fine of NT$900 million and pay back NT$4.1 billion in illegal profits.
Chou, the self-proclaimed “Warren Buffett of Taiwan,” was convicted of breaches of the Banking Act (銀行法), along with fraud, document forgery and money laundering in yesterday’s first ruling.
About 300 people had banded together in a victims’ self-help association to demand the return of their investment funds.
“We will appeal the ruling, because Chou has shown no remorse and deserves a heavier sentence,” an association member surnamed Kuo (郭) said.
Chou’s investment schemes targeted retired pensioners and Aborigines, many of whom lost their life savings, he said, adding that Chou, who also used the alias Chen Tzu-lung (陳子龍), had established the Yi Yuan Fu Group, which he renamed Chien Ding Property Management Co in 2015.
Investigators found that Chou had registered more than 20 subsidiaries under the two companies, using them to conduct “investment seminars” and tout his profitmaking schemes, such as stock collateral loans, the sale of e-commerce goods, peer-to-peer lending programs, and regular deposits with a promised return of NT$20,000, or 2 to 4 percent per month.
However, most of the subsidiaries were shell companies used to launder money transfers, investigators said, adding that the investments were all Ponzi schemes.
When raids were carried out in 2017, the court approved prosecutors’ request to freeze the assets of Chou, his company and his alleged fellow conspirators, which included more than 200 real-estate properties, more than 400 bank accounts, NT$50 million in cash and three luxury sedans.
Last year, Lee Chin-lung (李金龍), a top executive of the Yi Yuan Fu Group, was found guilty by the New Taipei City District Court in its first ruling. He was sentenced to 11 years and two months in prison, while 10 other company executives and managers received prison terms of two to 11 years.
Chou’s prosecution was transferred to the Kaohsiung District Court as victims in southern Taiwan had earlier filed complaints for him to be investigated.
‘TREASON’: Ma Ying-jeou has belittled the Taiwanese military and is forcing the public to accept China’s ‘one country, two systems’ formula, an ex-defense chief said Nearly 60 percent of Taiwanese disagreed with a statement by former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) that if Beijing were to wage war against Taiwan, “the first battle will be the last,” a survey released yesterday by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation showed. The poll showed that 33.9 percent of respondents agreed with the statement, 58.3 percent disagreed and 3.7 percent had no opinion. Ma on Aug. 10 said that if there were to be a war, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) would make it quick, so that its invasion on Taiwan would be over by the time the US military comes to
Eight restaurants in Taipei and Taichung were given one or two-star Michelin ratings for the first time, while Le Palais of the Palais de Chine Hotel retained its three-star rating for the third consecutive year in this year’s Michelin Guide. Michelin began evaluating the culinary scene in Taipei in 2018. This year was the first time that it evaluated restaurants in Taichung, too. The list of star-rated restaurateurs was revealed in a ceremony at the National Taichung Theater yesterday. In Taipei, Danny’s Steakhouse (教父牛排), Da-Wan Yakiniku Dining Restaurant (大腕燒肉), Golden Formosa Restaurant (金蓬萊遵古台菜), Impromptu by Paul Lee, Ken Anho Japanese Restaurant
TRACING SOURCE: The woman had been in Shanghai for a few days before the onset of her symptoms, so she probably did not infect others in Taiwan, the CECC said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported a case of a Taiwanese who tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Shanghai. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also the CECC spokesman, said that the case is a woman in her 70s who lives alone in southern Taiwan and had been in Taiwan since November last year. After arriving in Shanghai on Aug. 15 and testing negative for COVID-19, the woman was quarantined in a hotel, Chuang said. On Friday last week, she developed a sore throat, so she was tested again, he said, adding that after
COMMUNITY IMPACT: As the virus comes with relatively less clear symptoms than SARS, preventing the spread of asymptomatic cases remains central to the nation’s efforts Local governments can independently set mandatory mask-wearing rules for eight types of crowded or enclosed spaces, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported a case of a Philippine worker who tested positive after returning to the Philippines from Taiwan. Since the center loosened mandatory COVID-19 prevention rules and started promoting the “new disease prevention lifestyle” on June 7, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who also heads the CECC, said he has increasingly seen people letting their guard down. Chen said that the center encourages people to practice social distancing or wear a mask in eight