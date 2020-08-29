‘Warren Buffett of Taiwan’ handed 17 years in prison

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





The Kaohsiung District Court yesterday sentenced Yi Yuan Fu Group (億圓富集團) chairman Chou Jui-ching (周瑞慶) to 17 years in prison for defrauding investors of NT$4.5 billion (US$152.43 million), as well as ordering him to pay a fine of NT$900 million and pay back NT$4.1 billion in illegal profits.

Chou, the self-proclaimed “Warren Buffett of Taiwan,” was convicted of breaches of the Banking Act (銀行法), along with fraud, document forgery and money laundering in yesterday’s first ruling.

About 300 people had banded together in a victims’ self-help association to demand the return of their investment funds.

“We will appeal the ruling, because Chou has shown no remorse and deserves a heavier sentence,” an association member surnamed Kuo (郭) said.

Chou’s investment schemes targeted retired pensioners and Aborigines, many of whom lost their life savings, he said, adding that Chou, who also used the alias Chen Tzu-lung (陳子龍), had established the Yi Yuan Fu Group, which he renamed Chien Ding Property Management Co in 2015.

Investigators found that Chou had registered more than 20 subsidiaries under the two companies, using them to conduct “investment seminars” and tout his profitmaking schemes, such as stock collateral loans, the sale of e-commerce goods, peer-to-peer lending programs, and regular deposits with a promised return of NT$20,000, or 2 to 4 percent per month.

However, most of the subsidiaries were shell companies used to launder money transfers, investigators said, adding that the investments were all Ponzi schemes.

When raids were carried out in 2017, the court approved prosecutors’ request to freeze the assets of Chou, his company and his alleged fellow conspirators, which included more than 200 real-estate properties, more than 400 bank accounts, NT$50 million in cash and three luxury sedans.

Last year, Lee Chin-lung (李金龍), a top executive of the Yi Yuan Fu Group, was found guilty by the New Taipei City District Court in its first ruling. He was sentenced to 11 years and two months in prison, while 10 other company executives and managers received prison terms of two to 11 years.

Chou’s prosecution was transferred to the Kaohsiung District Court as victims in southern Taiwan had earlier filed complaints for him to be investigated.