Taipei rounds up businesses with illegal spaces

STRICTER RULES: The city’s revised regulations say that building owners who use spaces illegally could be fined up to NT$300,000 and have their utilities turned off

Staff writer, with CNA





The Taipei City Government has introduced more stringent measures and stepped up enforcement against businesses that contravene the Building Act (建築法) and similar regulations, including cutting off water and electricity, the city’s Construction Management Office said on Thursday.

The city government’s revised regulations state that building owners and managers who have been fined twice for using floor space in ways not specified in the original building permit and who fail to make improvements in the period given could face fines of up to NT$300,000 (US$10,166), and have their water and electricity turned off, the office said in a statement.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) reportedly demanded more stringent regulations after Pegatron was fined NT$1.26 million because basement parking at its facility in Beitou (北投) was converted into an employee restaurant — a breach of the Building Act (建築法) — but the company did not bring the space back into compliance, despite being instructed to do so.

Under Article 91 of the act, building owners and users could face fines of NT$60,000 to NT$300,000 for breaches of the act’s provisions.

In the past, offenders were continually fined for failing to bring spaces back into compliance, the Taipei Department of Urban Development said in the statement, adding that the new rules allow it to mete out stricter punishments, such as cutting off water and electricity, or even razing structures.

Fifty-six business premises suspected of breaching the act were inspected after a deadly fire at the Cashbox Partyworld KTV branch on Linsen N Road in April claimed six lives and forced the company to suspend its business operations nationwide for one week to improve fire and building safety, the Construction Management Office said.

As of early this month, 12 of the 56 firms — including restaurants Kao Chi and Yin Yi — were found to have contravened the act, and were ordered to make improvements or have their utilities shut off, it said.

Of the 12 venues, five have not yet made the necessary improvements, despite being ordered to do so by the end of this month, Department of Urban Planning Commissioner Huang Ching-mao (黃景茂) said.

Two of the businesses applied to have their operational licenses altered and were approved, while the applications of five others are still being evaluated, Huang said.

Kao Chi plans to close to avoid being fined, after the landlord was unwilling to make necessary changes to the building and because of high operational costs, said a city government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.