The National Communications Commission (NCC) on Wednesday said that it would soon lift regulations governing the management of radio-frequency devices with a maximum power output of less than 1 milliwatt (mW), such as digital car keys, and remote-control devices for television sets and air-conditioners.
The NCC is also considering lifting regulations of devices with a maximum power output of less than 10mW and ask the manufacturers of those devices to submit declarations that their devices will not interfere with others, the commission said, adding that manufacturers would not need to have their products tested and certified at laboratories once they submit the document.
NCC spokesman Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗) said the new guidelines would conform with the enforcement rules under Article 65 of the Telecommunications Management Act (電信管理法).
“In the past, the NCC regulated every single radio-frequency device, like how the Taiwan Garrison Command regulated everything during the Martial Law era. With the development of mobile technologies and the increase of connected devices, the commission felt that the regulations of low-power devices should be lifted in accordance with the principle stated in the article, that radio-frequency devices may be freely circulated and used, unless otherwise restricted by law,” he said.
The certification of new models by a qualified laboratory usually takes two to three weeks, with a starting cost of NT$20,000, the NCC said, adding certification for more than 6,100 models of low-power devices was requested last year.
Lifting the regulations would allow manufacturers to launch their products faster, it said.
Remote-control technologies have been around for decades, and multiple tests and assessments have shown that devices generate very little electromagnetic wave interference, the NCC said.
Manufacturers or distributors must still follow all other technical regulations stipulated by law, even after the certification requirement is waived, it said, adding that companies that market devices that cause interferences with others could be banned from selling them.
