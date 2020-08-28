KLM Royal Dutch Airlines yesterday announced that it would resume four passenger flights per week between Amsterdam and Taipei via Bangkok starting on Tuesday next week after suspending the route since the middle of March.
The decision was made following progressive lifting of travel restrictions and an increase in customer demand, the airline said in a statement.
The flag carrier of the Netherlands has not conducted passenger flights to Taiwan since March because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“As travel restrictions are lifted and customer demand increases, Taipei is to become KLM’s fourth destination in Greater China to resume passenger flights. KLM has been operating cargo flights to transport essential medical supplies between Amsterdam and Taipei after the outbreak of COVID-19," the airline said.
The carrier said that Boeing 777-300ER aircraft would be deployed for the flights, which are to depart from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 8:10pm every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, and arrive in Amsterdam at 6:40am the next day.
Return flights are to leave Amsterdam at 8:50pm every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, and arrive in Taiwan at 6:35pm the following day.
“We are very glad and honored to restart passenger flights on our Amsterdam-Taipei route during these difficult times. And I’m proud of all our teams who have been working dedicatedly to make this come true,” Air France KLM senior vice president in the Asia Pacific Antoine Pussiau said. “With four frequent flights per week, we would like to offer a wider choice and greater flexibility to our customers in the Taiwan market. KLM is ready and looking forward to welcoming our customers back onboard, and we are taking every possible measure to ensure them a safe and smooth journey.”
The airline said it is slowly and carefully expanding its European and intercontinental network, with its first priority being to offer customers as many choices of destinations as possible.
This might be followed by an increase in the number of frequencies and/or capacity by deploying larger aircraft, it added.
To ensure that flights are safe for passengers and crew, wearing masks is mandatory when boarding and during the flight, the airline said, adding that there would also be extra hygiene equipment on board.
The aircraft would be cleaned regularly and the air on board would be quickly refreshed using HEPA filters, it said.
Passengers must complete a health declaration form online and their temperature would be checked to comply with the strict requirements set by the local government for the resumption of international flights, the airline said.
To prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus inside the cabin, lavatories on board would be inspected and cleaned more frequently during the flight, it said.
There would also be minimal contact between crew and passengers, meaning there would be limited catering service on these flights, the airline said.
