Republicans to keep 2016 platform that upholds the TRA

Staff writer, with CNA





The US Republican Party is maintaining its 2016 platform for this year’s presidential election, which means it is adhering to its commitment to the Taiwan Relations Act (TRA) and the “six assurances.”

In a statement released on Sunday before the start of the virtual Republican National Convention on Monday, the party said that the COVID-19 pandemic had forced it to scale back the size of the event, preventing delegates from gathering in person to formulate a new platform.

The decision means that the party would continue to back supportive language in its 2016 document, which was the first to include a reference to the “six assurances.”

“Our relations will continue to be based upon the provisions of the Taiwan Relations Act, and we affirm the six assurances given to Taiwan in 1982 by [then-US] president [Ronald] Reagan,” the platform states, stressing that the sides share the common values of democracy, human rights, a free market economy and the rule of law.

The “six assurances” include US pledges not to set a date for ending arms sales to Taiwan, hold consultations with China regarding arms sales to Taiwan, play a mediation role between Taiwan and China, or pressure Taiwan to enter into negotiations with China.

Describing Taiwan as a “loyal friend of America,” the platform voiced support for a Taiwan-US free-trade agreement, the timely sale of defensive weapons, including technology to develop diesel submarines, and full participation in multilateral institutions, including the WHO and the International Civil Aviation Organization.

On the issue of cross-strait relations, the platform opposed any unilateral steps by either side to alter the “status quo,” and said that all issues regarding the nation’s future must be resolved peacefully through dialogue.

However, it warned that “if China were to violate those principles, the United States, in accord with the Taiwan Relations Act, will help Taiwan defend itself.”