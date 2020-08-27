Researchers at National Taiwan University’s College of Public Health yesterday said they would today release the findings of a mass COVID-19 antibody survey in Changhua County.
Chan Chang-chuan (詹長權) and Tony Chen (陳秀熙), the former dean and deputy dean of the college respectively who are members of the survey project, issued a news conference invitation to reporters at noon yesterday.
The invitation came shortly after Chen, in a morning news conference, said he agrees with a remark by Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), that the results of the survey should be published.
Photo: Wu Po-hsuan, Taipei Times
Researchers at the college and the Changhua Public Health Bureau launched the project on June 11 to test 10,000 people from five high-risk groups for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies.
Chan, who heads the project, on Sunday suddenly called off a presentation planned for Tuesday to publish the “mid-term” findings of the survey, sparking speculations over the reason.
Chan on Sunday said it was canceled because there was not enough time to finish administrative work, and Tony Chen on Monday said that the project was academic research and should go through peer review before being published.
Denying speculation that the CECC pressured the researchers to cancel the presentation, Chen Shih-chung on Tuesday said that the researchers should publish their findings, rather than “cover it up,” as doing so would spark more public debate.
Tony Chen yesterday said he cannot represent the college, as he is no longer its deputy dean, but speaking for himself as a professor, he thinks he has the responsibility to publish the findings.
The researchers would release the findings to the public as soon as possible and in a “service-oriented” fashion, he added.
“If this [the survey] is of public concern, I think we should go beyond academic limitations and explain it to people,” Tony Chen said, adding that as a professor, he can promise that the survey’s findings are important evidence that Taiwan’s disease prevention is guaranteed, and that community spread has not occurred in the nation.
At the CECC, yesterday afternoon when asked to respond to remarks by some specialists about his use of the phrase “cover up” to describe the cancelation of the presentation, Chen Shih-chung said he apologizes if he has offended anyone, adding that he was only expressing his wish for the report to be published.
The news conference invitation says today’s presentation would be held by Chan, Tony Chen and Changhua County Public Health Bureau Director Yeh Yen-po (葉彥伯), while the college’s new dean, Cheng Shou-hsia (鄭守夏), and Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is also the CECC’s spokesperson, have been invited.
OPEN FOR DISCUSSION: The NPP invited the former NBA star to familiarize himself with issues that Taiwanese are concerned about and to listen to their diverse voices The New Power Party (NPP) yesterday urged former NBA player Jeremy Lin (林書豪) to learn more about the diversity of Taiwanese after he secured a Republic of China (ROC) passport, while some sports commentators said that playing for Taiwan might not be what motivated him to apply for the passport. The 31-year-old Taiwanese-American rose to fame in 2012 after helping guide the New York Knicks out of a slump. He led them on a seven-game winning streak and to the playoffs that season, prompting the term “Linsanity” after several clutch plays. He has been playing for the Beijing Ducks since last year. The
STRONG SUPPORT: Amid US-China tensions, TSU acting chairwoman Chou Ni-an expects Trump to further side with Taiwan during a potential second presidential term The Taiwan Solidarity Union (TSU) yesterday called on Taiwanese and Taiwanese-Americans to support US President Donald Trump’s re-election bid, saying Trump has pursued policies to consolidate political and economic ties with Taiwan, and has proven to be a strong leader, standing up against China’s hegemonic ambitions and military provocations in Asia and the Indo-Pacific region. “Our stance is based on the Taiwanese people’s pursuit of freedom and democracy, and that supporting Trump’s re-election is in the best interest of the nation,” TSU interim chairwoman Chou Ni-an (周倪安) told a news conference in Taipei. “From the many policies implemented by his administration that
‘TREASON’: Ma Ying-jeou has belittled the Taiwanese military and is forcing the public to accept China’s ‘one country, two systems’ formula, an ex-defense chief said Nearly 60 percent of Taiwanese disagreed with a statement by former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) that if Beijing were to wage war against Taiwan, “the first battle will be the last,” a survey released yesterday by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation showed. The poll showed that 33.9 percent of respondents agreed with the statement, 58.3 percent disagreed and 3.7 percent had no opinion. Ma on Aug. 10 said that if there were to be a war, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) would make it quick, so that its invasion on Taiwan would be over by the time the US military comes to
Eight restaurants in Taipei and Taichung were given one or two-star Michelin ratings for the first time, while Le Palais of the Palais de Chine Hotel retained its three-star rating for the third consecutive year in this year’s Michelin Guide. Michelin began evaluating the culinary scene in Taipei in 2018. This year was the first time that it evaluated restaurants in Taichung, too. The list of star-rated restaurateurs was revealed in a ceremony at the National Taichung Theater yesterday. In Taipei, Danny’s Steakhouse (教父牛排), Da-Wan Yakiniku Dining Restaurant (大腕燒肉), Golden Formosa Restaurant (金蓬萊遵古台菜), Impromptu by Paul Lee, Ken Anho Japanese Restaurant