Taipei’s delayed Lovers’ Day events to be held Saturday

Staff reporter





The Taipei City Government yesterday announced that the Lovers’ Day events and fireworks display in the Dadaocheng (大稻埕) area, which were postponed last weekend due to heavy rain and wind, are to be held on Saturday.

In celebration of Lovers’ Day, also known as the Qixi Festival, which fell on Tuesday this year, the city originally planned a series of performances, cultural activities, an outdoor craftwork and food marketplace, and a fireworks display at Yanping Riverside Park for Saturday last week.

However, as a sea warning for Tropical Storm Bavi was issued on that day, the city government called off the events an hour before the planned start time, citing public safety concerns as winds were forecast to reach level 5 on the Beaufort scale.

Taipei Department of Information and Tourism Commissioner Liu Yi-ting (劉奕霆) yesterday announced that the events would be held this week.

An eight-minute fireworks show is to light up the night sky above Taipei and a five-hour performance by artists including pop singer Wan Fang (萬芳) and Mando-pop singer Eve Ai (艾怡良) would remain the same, while some changes would be made to the marketplace, Liu said.

Traffic controls would be in place in streets near the venue from 6pm, and vehicles will be prohibited from entering and leaving the Yanping Riverside Park area in Datong District (大同) from gate Nos. 1 to 6 from 6am, the department said.

As parking lots would be closed at the venue, people are advised to take public transportation to the event, it added.