Feature: Experts urge tech focus on central, eastern Europe

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter





The government should lend more support to technological cooperation with central and eastern European countries than those targeted by the New Southbound Policy, tech experts said, calling for a recalibration of the nation’s tech diplomacy.

Two delegations from the Czech Republic are to visit Taiwan, with members including businesspeople, politicians, scientists and cultural representatives.

A 90-member group led by Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil is to arrive on Sunday, followed by an 11-member group in late October led by Jiri Drahos, a Czech senator and a presidential candidate in 2018.

Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Prague Science and Technology Division Director Yen Hong-wei, center, meets with Czech Senator Jiri Drahos, right, at Drahos’ office in Prague in December last year. Photo courtesy of Yen Hong-wei

Due to the high status of the delegates, the visits would be politically significant, allowing Taiwan to explore new connections with Central and Eastern Europe, said Wang Ding-ming (王鼎銘), a technology adviser to the Czech Republic and a professor at National Tsing Hua University (NTHU).

Wang in 2016 was appointed to an international advisory body in the Czech Republic’s Research, Development and Innovation Council by then-Czech deputy prime minister for science, research and innovation Pavel Belobradek.

The appointment came soon after Wang left his post as the director of the Science and Technology Division at the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Prague.

There are no Chinese nationals on the advisory body, but its composition might change soon, given Czech President Milos Zeman’s affinity toward Beijing, he said.

Taiwan and the Czech Republic are similar in many aspects, as both know the bitter taste of being bullied by big nations and hope to safeguard their hard-won democracy, he said.

The two are also matched in technological development, with engineering, biomedicine, cybersecurity and green energy being promising areas, he said.

Mechanics and precision manufacturing are the strengths of the Czech Republic, as it used to make military equipment for Germany and Austria, he said.

Yet, it lacks an agency like Taiwan’s Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) to bridge research and application, and it is weaker in integrating manufacturing systems, for which Taiwan can offer inspiration, he added.

Artificial intelligence and autonomous driving technologies are also key areas for Taiwan’s cooperation with the Czech Republic and Poland, while disease prevention, defense and aerospace technologies are promising areas, said Yen Hong-wei (顏宏偉), director of the science and technology division at the representative office in Prague.

Taiwan’s third space program, which is to run through 2028 and involves a plan to develop scientific instruments for satellites to orbit the moon, is appealing for many Czech and Polish institutions, he said.

Academics in the delegation led by Vystrcil would visit the ITRI and sign memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with the National Space Organization, Yen said.

In addition to political issues, the delegation would touch upon the issue of promoting direct flights between Taipei and Prague, he said, adding that flights from Taipei have to transit through Vienna or Frankfurt when flying to Prague.

The second delegation, led by Drahos, a chemist and a former president of the Czech Academy of Sciences, would focus on exchanges in cybersecurity and disease prevention, Yen said.

They would visit the National Center for High-performance Computing and attend a conference hosted by the Taiwan Institute of Chemical Engineers, while NTHU would confer an honorary chair professorship on Drahos, he added.

Yen said he has been hoping to help domestic biotech firms that are developing vaccines for COVID-19 to connect with central and eastern European countries.

While Taiwan fares better in vaccine development, it might not have enough patients for large-scale clinical tests, and could partner with European countries, he said.

The Czech Republic in April issued a joint statement with Taiwan on cooperation on COVID-19 research and development, becoming the first European country to do so. Taiwan previously issued a similar joint statement with the US.

Polish Academy of Sciences president Jerzy Duszynski the same month attended a videoconference with Academia Sinica President James Liao (廖俊智) to discuss medical research related to the pandemic.

Taipei should allocate more resources to support cooperation with central and eastern European countries, Yen said.

As the nation’s tech budget is limited, it could consider shifting some funding from the New Southbound Policy, he added.

Compared with developing countries in Southeast Asia or bigger powers, such as the US and western European countries, central and eastern European countries would be more equal matches for Taiwan due to their similar levels of economic development, he said.

Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib worked as an intern at the Linkou Chang Gung Hospital for a month when he was a student and he later grew into a vocal supporter of Taiwan, he said.

“Technology and education are the best diplomatic apparatuses,” Yen said, urging the government to adjust its tech policy with more strategic visions.

Wang seconded Yen’s view about shifting focuses, while highlighting the strengths of different areas.

Southeast Asia is rich in natural resources, but when it comes to recruiting high-level talent to develop a “knowledge-based economy,” Taiwan should deepen relations with central and eastern Europe countries, he said.

“Western Europe does not represent all of Europe,” Wang said.

With Prague serving as an engine in the region’s democratization and economic development, central and eastern European countries — which are at a critical juncture of socio-economic transformations — would grow rapidly in the next two decades, he said.

Taiwan should seize the opportunity to consolidate its ties with the area at all levels, including municipalities, he added.

Academia Sinica is also working to explore new links with central and eastern European institutions, in addition to its ties with US and western European institutions, Department of International Affairs director Chen Chien-chang (陳建璋) said.

Last month, it signed an MOU with the Polish academy on promoting academic exchanges, and Poland expressed an interest in cooperating on biodiversity and climate change research, Chen said.

Academia Sinica hopes to attract more students from the region, he said, expressing the hope that a planned trip to the region, suspended due to the pandemic, would be realized soon.

Central and eastern Europe indeed deserves more attention, but it is not absolutely necessary to redirect resources from the New Southbound Policy, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Tseng (曾厚仁), a former representative to the EU and Belgium.

The policy encompasses cooperation in different sectors, and Taiwan’s investment in countries targeted by the policy is not entirely financed by government funding, he added.

The geostrategic importance of central and eastern European countries is highly valued by China, which seeks to expand its presence in the region through its “17+1” initiative, Tseng said.

While China helped the region’s countries develop their infrastructure, they are becoming aware of the threats posed by Chinese expansionism, such as opaque tender processes and government corruption, he said.

The EU is also alert to Chinese interventionism in the region, especially as the 17+1 initiative includes 11 members of bloc, he added.

Taiwanese businesses, such as Foxconn Technology Group, as well as information and communication technology firms, have established foundations in the Czech Republic and Poland, he said.

The visits by the Czech delegations would be a good opportunity for Taiwan to expand trade ties with the strategically important region, as such an opportunity would not emerge without previous connections, he said.