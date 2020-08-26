The Taipei Representative Office in France is to establish a new branch office in Aix-en-Provence to boost bilateral ties in trade, technology and tourism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.
It would be the nation’s second new representative office this year, following last week’s opening of the Taiwan Representative Office in Somaliland.
The ministry’s announcement came after the Chinese-language Up Media news site on Monday reported that Marseille and Lyon were the ministry’s preferred locations, but it settled for Aix-en-Provence on a mutual consensus with French officials.
The office in Aix-en-Provence would be the nation’s second unit in France, Department of European Affairs Director-General Johnson Chiang (姜森) told a news conference in Taipei yesterday.
The opening date is to be determined, while some ministry personnel would leave for Aix-en-Provence for preparations, he said.
Negotiations with France about the new office had lasted “for a while,” he said, sidestepping media queries about when the talks began.
Asked if China has exerted any pressure about the office’s preparations, Chiang said he would not specifically comment on the question, but added that establishing the new office is mutually beneficial for Taiwan and France.
From 2016 to last year, the number of Taiwanese visiting France grew by 62 percent, while French visitors to Taiwan increased by nearly 30 percent, he said.
Taiwan and France continue to deepen bilateral exchanges in trade, technology, culture and education, while cooperation in aerospace and biotechnology are also promising, he added.
Aix-en-Provence is part of the Metropolis of Aix-Marseille-Provence in southern France — one of the primary destinations for Taiwanese tourists — and has a high-speed rail station, he said.
The city offers convenience on par with other locations, such as Lyon, France’s second-largest city; Montpellier, a global hub for biological research; the Sophia Antipolis technology park, which is home to France’s cutting-edge research; Grenoble, which is considered the Silicon Valley of France; and Toulouse, home to the country’s aerospace technology, he said.
Grenoble, Toulouse, Nice and Paris have become home to French artificial intelligence (AI) research centers after the country outlined its AI development strategy in 2018, said Chang Chung-pai (張中白), director of the Science and Technology Division at the representative office in Paris.
Technology cooperation between Taiwan and France focuses primarily on innovation, as well as research on biomedicine, natural sciences and sustainable development, he said.
The Franco-Taiwanese Scientific Grand Prize would mark its 22nd edition this year, he added.
The National Applied Research Laboratories has also signed agreements with French National Center for Space Studies and CEA-Leti to promote cooperation in space and semiconductor research, he said.
NEW PAPERS: The US-born player, whose latest team is the Beijing Ducks qualified for ROC citizenship because both of his parents were born and raised in Taiwan Former NBA player Jeremy Lin (林書豪), a Taiwanese-American, has become a Republic of China (ROC) citizen and received an ROC passport, raising hopes among basketball fans that the 32-year-old might make the national basketball team. Taipei City Councilor Chung Hsiao-ping (鍾小平), an independent, yesterday confirmed that he had accompanied Lin’s father and Lin’s agent when the father went to apply for Lin’s ROC passport. “He [Lin] is very willing to represent Taiwan in international games,” Chung said. Chung said that he, Lin’s father and Lin’s agent visited the Ministry of the Interior (MOI) in Taipei to express their gratitude to Minister of
OPEN FOR DISCUSSION: The NPP invited the former NBA star to familiarize himself with issues that Taiwanese are concerned about and to listen to their diverse voices The New Power Party (NPP) yesterday urged former NBA player Jeremy Lin (林書豪) to learn more about the diversity of Taiwanese after he secured a Republic of China (ROC) passport, while some sports commentators said that playing for Taiwan might not be what motivated him to apply for the passport. The 31-year-old Taiwanese-American rose to fame in 2012 after helping guide the New York Knicks out of a slump. He led them on a seven-game winning streak and to the playoffs that season, prompting the term “Linsanity” after several clutch plays. He has been playing for the Beijing Ducks since last year. The
STRONG SUPPORT: Amid US-China tensions, TSU acting chairwoman Chou Ni-an expects Trump to further side with Taiwan during a potential second presidential term The Taiwan Solidarity Union (TSU) yesterday called on Taiwanese and Taiwanese-Americans to support US President Donald Trump’s re-election bid, saying Trump has pursued policies to consolidate political and economic ties with Taiwan, and has proven to be a strong leader, standing up against China’s hegemonic ambitions and military provocations in Asia and the Indo-Pacific region. “Our stance is based on the Taiwanese people’s pursuit of freedom and democracy, and that supporting Trump’s re-election is in the best interest of the nation,” TSU interim chairwoman Chou Ni-an (周倪安) told a news conference in Taipei. “From the many policies implemented by his administration that
‘TREASON’: Ma Ying-jeou has belittled the Taiwanese military and is forcing the public to accept China’s ‘one country, two systems’ formula, an ex-defense chief said Nearly 60 percent of Taiwanese disagreed with a statement by former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) that if Beijing were to wage war against Taiwan, “the first battle will be the last,” a survey released yesterday by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation showed. The poll showed that 33.9 percent of respondents agreed with the statement, 58.3 percent disagreed and 3.7 percent had no opinion. Ma on Aug. 10 said that if there were to be a war, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) would make it quick, so that its invasion on Taiwan would be over by the time the US military comes to