Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) is on Tuesday next week to present a grand honorary medal of diplomatic excellence to Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil, the Legislative Yuan said yesterday.
Vystrcil is to lead a delegation of about 90 people, which is scheduled to arrive on Sunday and depart on Friday next week. Thirty-five delegation members are scheduled to visit the Legislative Yuan, including Czech senators, senate officials and Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib.
The delegation is to comply with instructions given by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) by tracing a route in the legislature planned for foreign visitors, separating them from Taiwanese working in the compound, the Legislative Yuan said.
They would also be asked to wear masks, and their temperatures would be checked and their hands sanitized in accordance with the CECC’s rules, it said.
You is to confer the medal on Vystrcil as a symbol of parliamentary diplomacy, it said.
Vystril is to become the first foreign dignitary from a nation with which Taiwan has no official ties to receive the medal since the rules on the conference of medals were passed in 2007, the Legislative Yuan said.
He is also to receive an 80 percent scale replica of the legislative speaker’s gavel made of aluminum alloy, it said.
The model gavel is presented to foreign parliament speakers who visit the nation, and its toughness and quaint hue symbolize the recipient’s incorruptibility and complete attention to legislation, it added.
Vystrcil is to become the 25th foreign parliamentary speaker to receive a model gavel since 2016, it said.
NEW PAPERS: The US-born player, whose latest team is the Beijing Ducks qualified for ROC citizenship because both of his parents were born and raised in Taiwan Former NBA player Jeremy Lin (林書豪), a Taiwanese-American, has become a Republic of China (ROC) citizen and received an ROC passport, raising hopes among basketball fans that the 32-year-old might make the national basketball team. Taipei City Councilor Chung Hsiao-ping (鍾小平), an independent, yesterday confirmed that he had accompanied Lin’s father and Lin’s agent when the father went to apply for Lin’s ROC passport. “He [Lin] is very willing to represent Taiwan in international games,” Chung said. Chung said that he, Lin’s father and Lin’s agent visited the Ministry of the Interior (MOI) in Taipei to express their gratitude to Minister of
OPEN FOR DISCUSSION: The NPP invited the former NBA star to familiarize himself with issues that Taiwanese are concerned about and to listen to their diverse voices The New Power Party (NPP) yesterday urged former NBA player Jeremy Lin (林書豪) to learn more about the diversity of Taiwanese after he secured a Republic of China (ROC) passport, while some sports commentators said that playing for Taiwan might not be what motivated him to apply for the passport. The 31-year-old Taiwanese-American rose to fame in 2012 after helping guide the New York Knicks out of a slump. He led them on a seven-game winning streak and to the playoffs that season, prompting the term “Linsanity” after several clutch plays. He has been playing for the Beijing Ducks since last year. The
STRONG SUPPORT: Amid US-China tensions, TSU acting chairwoman Chou Ni-an expects Trump to further side with Taiwan during a potential second presidential term The Taiwan Solidarity Union (TSU) yesterday called on Taiwanese and Taiwanese-Americans to support US President Donald Trump’s re-election bid, saying Trump has pursued policies to consolidate political and economic ties with Taiwan, and has proven to be a strong leader, standing up against China’s hegemonic ambitions and military provocations in Asia and the Indo-Pacific region. “Our stance is based on the Taiwanese people’s pursuit of freedom and democracy, and that supporting Trump’s re-election is in the best interest of the nation,” TSU interim chairwoman Chou Ni-an (周倪安) told a news conference in Taipei. “From the many policies implemented by his administration that
‘TREASON’: Ma Ying-jeou has belittled the Taiwanese military and is forcing the public to accept China’s ‘one country, two systems’ formula, an ex-defense chief said Nearly 60 percent of Taiwanese disagreed with a statement by former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) that if Beijing were to wage war against Taiwan, “the first battle will be the last,” a survey released yesterday by the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation showed. The poll showed that 33.9 percent of respondents agreed with the statement, 58.3 percent disagreed and 3.7 percent had no opinion. Ma on Aug. 10 said that if there were to be a war, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) would make it quick, so that its invasion on Taiwan would be over by the time the US military comes to