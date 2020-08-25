Nearly 30 galleries are to present a total of about 600 works at the sixth edition of Art Formosa, opening in Taipei on Thursday, organizers said yesterday.
Capital Art Center, Galerie Grand Siecle, Gallery de Sol, Gin Huang Gallery, Koo Gallery, Lei Xiang Gallery, Mioka Art, Soleil Art, Star Gallery and Yiri Arts are among the galleries to participate in the four-day fair, organizers said.
The main section of the art fair is Urban Taiwan (台灣潮), where works including graffiti, paintings and sculptures by 24 artists such as Lin Hsuan-yi (林軒毅), Wang Chien-yang (王建揚) and Yang Zong-jia (楊宗嘉) are to be shown, they said.
The fair is also to feature a special exhibition of the works of seven of the 10 winners of this year’s Next Art Tainan Awards, they said.
Although the winners’ works were displayed in Tainan in March, the exhibition attracted “limited” crowds because of the COVID-19 outbreak, they said.
As a result, Art Formosa’s executive committee invited the artists to exhibit at the fair, to give audiences in the north an opportunity to view their art, the organizers added.
Another highlight this year is a partnership with the Red Heart Association, which would be displaying and selling imprints of celebrities’ hands at the fair, organizers said.
Each imprint is to be sold for NT$3,000, with the proceeds going toward helping disadvantaged children, they said.
Alongside the fair, a forum is to be held featuring speakers including former Taipei Department of Cultural Affairs director-general Liu Wei-gong (劉維公); Lee Chin-ming (李錦明), an associate professor at National Kaohsiung Normal University’s Department of Fine Arts; and M’INT (明潮) magazine managing photo editor Kao Cheng-chun (高政全), organizers said.
Kao is to give a talk titled “A Reflection on Illegal Graffiti Artists and Street Art” from 1:30pm to 2:30pm on Friday, Liu is to give a talk titled “Observation of the Artistic Tendency in the Anthropocene” from 3:30pm to 4:30pm on Friday, and Lee is to give a presentation titled “Existence and Changes of Iconology in Subculture Art” from 1:30pm to 2:30pm on Saturday, according to the forum’s schedule.
The art fair is expected to attract more than 7,000 collectors and art lovers, organizers said.
Art Formosa takes place at the Eslite Hotel in the Songshan Cultural and Creative Park.
A VIP preview is to be held from 6:30pm to 9:30pm on Thursday. The fair is open to the public from 11am to 7pm on Friday and Saturday, and from 11am to 6pm on Sunday.
To buy tickets and for more information about Art Formosa, visit its Facebook page at facebook.com/artformosafair.
Art Formosa is one of several art fairs scheduled to take place in the nation during the latter part of this year.
Art Expo Taiwan is to be held at the Taipei World Trade Center from Sept. 10 to Sept. 13. The center is also expected to host Art Taipei from Oct. 22 to Oct. 26.
