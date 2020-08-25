Local firms voluntarily recall 20m diabetes tablets

Staff writer, with CNA





Local companies have voluntarily recalled 20 million extended-release metformin tablets, which are prescribed for diabetes, since the Food and Drug Administration last year asked suppliers of the medication to examine their products for n-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), a potentially carcinogenic substance, an agency official said yesterday.

The agency has also asked domestic metformin manufacturers and importers to examine the active ingredients batch-by-batch before they are marketed, said Hung Kuo-teng (洪國登), section head of the agency’s Medicinal Products Division.

The possibility of a massive recall of metformin products in Taiwan cannot be excluded amid media reports that certain international companies’ extended-release metformin products are being recalled because they contain high levels of NDMA he said.

However, Hung said that people with diabetes should not abruptly discontinue their use of metformin, because while NDMA is a known animal carcinogen, there is no evidence that it is carcinogenic to humans.

The benefits of metformin also far outweigh the risks, Hung said.

People who stop taking the drug could cause their blood sugar levels to spike, which could pose a greater health risk than taking tablets containing NDMA, he added.

Poor control of blood sugar levels in diabetics can lead to diabetic neuropathy, diabetic retinopathy, diabetic nephropathy, unconsciousness or death, according to the Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes published by the American Diabetes Association and the Diabetes Association of the Republic of China.

A total of 20 million metformin extended-release tablets in 60 batches have already been voluntarily recalled by domestic companies since November last year, Hung said, citing reports received by the agency.

The agency lists the maximum acceptable daily intake of NDMA at 96 nanograms, in accordance with the WHO’s interim guidelines, which were set in place in January.