Foundation ties microplastics to oyster farming

STUDY: Higher pollution in the summer could be attributed to an increase in foam plastics, which are used to keep oyster racks afloat, a researcher said

Staff writer, with CNA





The density of microplastics in Taiwan’s waters is highest in summer, possibly because of equipment used for oyster farming, an environmental group said.

A 10-month study by the Kuroshio Ocean Education Foundation built on its work in 2018, when it gave its first analysis of microplastic pollution in the waters around Taiwan.

The foundation found microplastics — pieces of plastic less than 5mm in diameter — at all of its test sites around the nation that year, with the highest density of pollution in the water samples collected off the country’s northeast and southwest coasts.

In its study from June last year to March, the foundation focused on those two areas and analyzed samples collected throughout the year.

Wen Pei-chan (溫珮珍), a researcher at the foundation, on Sunday said that the microplastic pollution was found to be far worse in the waters off the northeast coast than the southwest coast.

Pollution in the northeast was also 49 times higher in summer than in spring, she said.

In summer, every cubic meter of water off Keelung contains up to 25 microplastic pieces, the equivalent of 50,000 microplastic pieces in an Olympic-sized swimming pool, Wen said, citing the study.

She attributed the higher pollution levels in summer to an increase in foam plastics, which accounted for 90 percent of microplastics found at some test sites in the southwest.

Foam plastics are used by oyster farmers to keep their oyster racks afloat, Wen said, adding that the peak period for oyster farming in the southwest is from March to June.

After the oysters are harvested, the racks and buoys are dragged to shore, but some are swept out to sea, she said.

Aided by the currents and southwest winds, these pieces of foam plastic can be carried to the northeast coast, which could explain why dense plastic pollution is found in the southwest and northeast, Wen said.

After summer, plastic fragments — pieces of hard plastic from bottles and containers — are the most common form of microplastic pollution and were found at nearly every test location, Wen said.

To reduce microplastic pollution, local governments must properly recycle polystyrene buoys and other waste produced by the fishing industry, such as fishing nets, the foundation said.

It also called on the public to reduce their daily use of plastic products.