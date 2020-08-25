Ministry of Culture to issue second round of vouchers

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The Ministry of Culture is to issue a second round of NT$600 (US$20.33) vouchers under its “Arts FUN Go” (藝FUN券) program, this time aimed at adults aged 65 and older, children aged 18 and younger, and people with disabilities, to achieve “cultural equality,” Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得) said yesterday.

As the first round of “Arts FUN Go” vouchers were issued electronically via the program’s mobile app, senior citizens, children and people with disabilities might have been at a disadvantage, Lee told a news conference in Taipei.

As such, the ministry has decided to issue paper versions of the “Arts FUN Go” vouchers, he said.

Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te promotes “Arts FUN Go” vouchers at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

From Monday to Sunday next week, people born on or before Dec. 31, 1955, or on or after Jan. 1, 2002, as well as those with proof of a disability, can register for the paper vouchers, the ministry said.

They can register by bringing their National Health Insurance (NHI) cards to one of the four major convenience store chains — 7-Eleven, FamilyMart, OK Mart or Hi-Life — between 9am and 9pm, it said.

Alternatively, they can register through the program’s Web site from 9am on Monday next week to 9pm on Sunday next week if their computer is equipped with a card reader, it said.

Registrants must not have been selected to receive the digital vouchers, it said.

The ministry is to draw the winners of the paper vouchers at noon on Sept. 8, it said, adding that an estimated 600,000 people are expected to receive them.

Winners can collect the vouchers by bringing their NHI cards to one of the four major convenience store chains from 9am to 9pm starting on Sept. 9, it said.

While the electronic vouchers were issued as sets of six NT$100 vouchers, the paper vouchers are to be divided into one NT$100 voucher, one NT$200 voucher and one NT$300 voucher, it said.

The paper vouchers may be used from Sept. 9 to Feb. 28 next year, it said, while the electronic vouchers expire on Dec. 31.

Nearly 2.11 million people were selected to receive the first round of “Arts FUN Go” vouchers in a live-streamed draw on July 21, based on the final digit of their national identification or resident certificate cards.

About 3.03 million people had registered through the program’s mobile app and were qualified to enter the draw for the electronic vouchers, the ministry said.

From July 22 — the day the electronic vouchers were issued — to Sunday, the amount spent using the vouchers had reached NT$387 million, it said.