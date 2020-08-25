The Ministry of Culture is to issue a second round of NT$600 (US$20.33) vouchers under its “Arts FUN Go” (藝FUN券) program, this time aimed at adults aged 65 and older, children aged 18 and younger, and people with disabilities, to achieve “cultural equality,” Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得) said yesterday.
As the first round of “Arts FUN Go” vouchers were issued electronically via the program’s mobile app, senior citizens, children and people with disabilities might have been at a disadvantage, Lee told a news conference in Taipei.
As such, the ministry has decided to issue paper versions of the “Arts FUN Go” vouchers, he said.
Photo: CNA
From Monday to Sunday next week, people born on or before Dec. 31, 1955, or on or after Jan. 1, 2002, as well as those with proof of a disability, can register for the paper vouchers, the ministry said.
They can register by bringing their National Health Insurance (NHI) cards to one of the four major convenience store chains — 7-Eleven, FamilyMart, OK Mart or Hi-Life — between 9am and 9pm, it said.
Alternatively, they can register through the program’s Web site from 9am on Monday next week to 9pm on Sunday next week if their computer is equipped with a card reader, it said.
Registrants must not have been selected to receive the digital vouchers, it said.
The ministry is to draw the winners of the paper vouchers at noon on Sept. 8, it said, adding that an estimated 600,000 people are expected to receive them.
Winners can collect the vouchers by bringing their NHI cards to one of the four major convenience store chains from 9am to 9pm starting on Sept. 9, it said.
While the electronic vouchers were issued as sets of six NT$100 vouchers, the paper vouchers are to be divided into one NT$100 voucher, one NT$200 voucher and one NT$300 voucher, it said.
The paper vouchers may be used from Sept. 9 to Feb. 28 next year, it said, while the electronic vouchers expire on Dec. 31.
Nearly 2.11 million people were selected to receive the first round of “Arts FUN Go” vouchers in a live-streamed draw on July 21, based on the final digit of their national identification or resident certificate cards.
About 3.03 million people had registered through the program’s mobile app and were qualified to enter the draw for the electronic vouchers, the ministry said.
From July 22 — the day the electronic vouchers were issued — to Sunday, the amount spent using the vouchers had reached NT$387 million, it said.
NEW PAPERS: The US-born player, whose latest team is the Beijing Ducks qualified for ROC citizenship because both of his parents were born and raised in Taiwan Former NBA player Jeremy Lin (林書豪), a Taiwanese-American, has become a Republic of China (ROC) citizen and received an ROC passport, raising hopes among basketball fans that the 32-year-old might make the national basketball team. Taipei City Councilor Chung Hsiao-ping (鍾小平), an independent, yesterday confirmed that he had accompanied Lin’s father and Lin’s agent when the father went to apply for Lin’s ROC passport. “He [Lin] is very willing to represent Taiwan in international games,” Chung said. Chung said that he, Lin’s father and Lin’s agent visited the Ministry of the Interior (MOI) in Taipei to express their gratitude to Minister of
OPEN FOR DISCUSSION: The NPP invited the former NBA star to familiarize himself with issues that Taiwanese are concerned about and to listen to their diverse voices The New Power Party (NPP) yesterday urged former NBA player Jeremy Lin (林書豪) to learn more about the diversity of Taiwanese after he secured a Republic of China (ROC) passport, while some sports commentators said that playing for Taiwan might not be what motivated him to apply for the passport. The 31-year-old Taiwanese-American rose to fame in 2012 after helping guide the New York Knicks out of a slump. He led them on a seven-game winning streak and to the playoffs that season, prompting the term “Linsanity” after several clutch plays. He has been playing for the Beijing Ducks since last year. The
‘HURT’: The contractor covered the totems’ lower bodies with skirts during restoration because they looked ‘vulgar,’ without informing their creator A Paiwan community in Pingtung County’s Mudan Township (牡丹) is angry and disappointed after a set of totems carved by a local artist were altered during restoration. The totems, carved by Hua Heng-ming (華恆明), had depicted Paiwan men and women with their lower bodies uncovered. Feeling that the totems in their original form were indecent, the contractor covered their lower halves with colorful skirts. After learning about the change, Hua said he felt “deeply hurt.” “The contractor made the change on his own, saying that the display of genitals was ‘vulgar,’” the Mudan Township Office said, adding that it would hold
STRONG SUPPORT: Amid US-China tensions, TSU acting chairwoman Chou Ni-an expects Trump to further side with Taiwan during a potential second presidential term The Taiwan Solidarity Union (TSU) yesterday called on Taiwanese and Taiwanese-Americans to support US President Donald Trump’s re-election bid, saying Trump has pursued policies to consolidate political and economic ties with Taiwan, and has proven to be a strong leader, standing up against China’s hegemonic ambitions and military provocations in Asia and the Indo-Pacific region. “Our stance is based on the Taiwanese people’s pursuit of freedom and democracy, and that supporting Trump’s re-election is in the best interest of the nation,” TSU interim chairwoman Chou Ni-an (周倪安) told a news conference in Taipei. “From the many policies implemented by his administration that